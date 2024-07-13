Give Your Pasta Salad A German Flair With One Ingredient

A great picnic or potluck often starts with a good pasta salad. After all, what's better than digging into this flavorful dish as you soak up the sun and enjoy the outdoor festivities? With a dish as familiar as this one, you probably have loads of foolproof recipes in your cooking repertoire already. But hey, it's always fun to try new things (and with pasta salad, you've got plenty of mix-in options). How about shaking things up with German bologna? This simple touch of German flair is all you need for a special twist to elevate your pasta salad.

Much like its Italian counterpart, German bologna (also known as Fleischwurst) is made of cured pork or beef. However, the primary difference lies in its heavy use of garlic cloves or garlic powder and added spices such as pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and turmeric. At German specialty stores, you may find this variety tied in a horseshoe shape and labeled as "garlic bologna" or "garlic ring bologna."

When added to pasta salad, it imparts a uniquely smoky, salty taste and a garlicky aroma. This richness is a striking contrast with the creamy, tangy flavor you typically expect from pasta salads. Not to worry, however, as the difference only makes the flavor profile more diverse and intricate.