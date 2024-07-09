McDonald's Special Grade Garlic Sauce Review: Umami Oomph Worth The Heat

We all have our favorite McDonald's dipping sauces. Personally, mine is the Tangy Barbecue Sauce (aren't I original?). But what about the delicious items you're missing by proxy of living outside of the U.S.? Fast food lovers in Japan can dunk their McNuggets in an intriguing Black Garlic sauce, and for a fleeting moment from coast to coast, Americans can taste something similar. That's because the Special Grade Garlic Sauce is joining the U.S. condiment lineup on July 9, as part of a joint promotional gambit for anime series "Jujutsu Kaisen."

Described as featuring "notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness" in a press release, the sauce packs a two-pronged punch on salty and sweet. I'm a fan of dualities like this, so when Mashed was invited to try out the Golden Arches' brand-new dipping sauce ahead of the drop date, it was an opportunity I found hard to resist. We headed to a location in New York's Times Square to meet with Alvin Zhou, a content creator whose YouTube channel documenting his culinary creations have racked up almost 1.5 million subscribers as of this writing. What lay in store for us was a specially curated menu that he developed one-on-one with the chain, and allowed us unfettered reign to assemble ourselves. Take a gander at our sneak peek to see when the condiment is available near you and whether it has our blessing.