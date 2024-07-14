Grilled Skirt Steak With Corn and Tomato Salsa Recipe

Juicy and full of beefy flavor, skirt steak needs little help in the flavor department. Even so, all meat deserves a little dressing up every once in awhile. This recipe for grilled skirt steak with corn and tomato salsa, developed by Kate Shungu, is a simple way to jazz up an already-flavorful skirt steak. "I love serving this dish when the weather is warm," Shungu says. "It has the flavors of summer (grilled meat, fresh tomatoes, corn), and you don't even have to turn on your oven to make it. Just season and grill the meat, mix the salsa, and dinner is done."

While Shungu prefers to grill the meat, the skirt steak can also be cooked on an indoor grill pan. Either way, the key to a perfectly cooked skirt steak is a searing-hot cooking surface. When the meat hits the pan, the grill marks and flavors start developing. Since this cut of meat is quite thin, it takes just minutes for the steak to be ready. As a result, we recommend mixing the salsa before grilling the meat. You can even make the salsa up to one day in advance for an even easier prep time once dinner rolls around.