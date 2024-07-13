The Most Common Steakhouse Menu Terms, Explained By Pros

Navigating a steakhouse menu can be like trying to read another language. From temperatures to accoutrements, there's a whole world of choices to make, and given the expanse of the offerings, it's important you get things right.

According to experts who spoke exclusively to Mashed, transparency can be a major issue on steakhouse menus, which may boast a plethora of terms that "might seem impressive but are relatively empty in terms of providing real information about the quality or preparation of the food," explains Kylian Goussot, executive chef of Lafayette Steakhouse. For him, these terms can include the words "natural," "gourmet," or even "chef's choice," the latter of which he says "is highly subjective and doesn't guarantee quality. It simply means that the chef has selected a particular cut or preparation style, which can be based on personal preference, availability, or other factors unrelated to the quality of the meat." To these "empty" terms, Katie Flannery of Flannery Beef adds "hand-picked" and even "aged," the latter of which she says can be "misleading," given the differences between wet and dry aging.

It's for this reason that Matt Kreider, executive chef of Steak 954, says "specificity means more than anything else." He counsels diners not to be shy about asking questions, saying "We are in the business of teaching our guests, because we love what we do and want to create more food nerds!" If food nerdom is your goal, check out our list of essential, expert-curated vocab you'll find on steakhouse menus.