The Fishy Ingredient That Creates A Balanced Flavor Profile In Desserts

There's never a dull moment when it comes to desserts. Not only is dessert an absolute joy, it also holds endless potential for creativity — sometimes in the most unlikely ingredients. One of them is fish sauce, as strange as it may sound. Venturing beyond the familiar realm of sweetness, its umami flavor is the unexpected key to a balanced flavor profile.

So, what exactly is fish sauce? One whiff of this Asian condiment's pungent smell might have your face scrunching, but don't let this deter you from trying it out. Made from fermented fish, often anchovies, mackerel, or other oily varieties, it has a boldly briny base. Upon first taste, you'll immediately notice this distinctive quality. You'll also find savory, sweet, and sometimes even spicy hints peeking through that infuse right into the food.

Overwhelmingly strong on its own, it's almost unfathomable to think that this amber liquid would play well with desserts, but it does — spectacularly, even. With a depth like no other, its umami essence mellows out overly sweet notes, rounding out the flavor profile as well as making it more diverse. On the other hand, the sugary richness of many desserts helps temper the sauce's punchy edge, so the sweet and salty tones are nicely balanced.