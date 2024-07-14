The Fishy Ingredient That Creates A Balanced Flavor Profile In Desserts
There's never a dull moment when it comes to desserts. Not only is dessert an absolute joy, it also holds endless potential for creativity — sometimes in the most unlikely ingredients. One of them is fish sauce, as strange as it may sound. Venturing beyond the familiar realm of sweetness, its umami flavor is the unexpected key to a balanced flavor profile.
So, what exactly is fish sauce? One whiff of this Asian condiment's pungent smell might have your face scrunching, but don't let this deter you from trying it out. Made from fermented fish, often anchovies, mackerel, or other oily varieties, it has a boldly briny base. Upon first taste, you'll immediately notice this distinctive quality. You'll also find savory, sweet, and sometimes even spicy hints peeking through that infuse right into the food.
Overwhelmingly strong on its own, it's almost unfathomable to think that this amber liquid would play well with desserts, but it does — spectacularly, even. With a depth like no other, its umami essence mellows out overly sweet notes, rounding out the flavor profile as well as making it more diverse. On the other hand, the sugary richness of many desserts helps temper the sauce's punchy edge, so the sweet and salty tones are nicely balanced.
You can use fish sauce for countless desserts
You may find yourself asking, "Okay, but which dessert?" Well, there's more than one answer. With cold treats like ice cream and sorbet, it subtly sparks savory flavors in an otherwise sweet foundation. Just add a couple of teaspoons straight into the ice cream mixture. For the topping, you can use chili crisp to impart a mild heat against the cooling backdrop or go with lime zest, toasted nuts, or molasses for something tamer.
In shortbread cookies, it can be mixed with lime juice, butter, and sugar to make a zesty, sweet glaze. Or add a few drizzles of fish sauce-infused caramel over crumbly peanut butter cookies (or any kind you prefer). Either way, you'll be surprised by the slightly salty twist it brings to the buttery sweetness.
Fish sauce works especially well mixed with caramel. It Intensifies caramel's beloved salty-sweet taste, making it the gateway to bringing fish sauce to almost any dessert you like. It can be incorporated straight into ice cream or drizzled over top. Layered on chocolate pudding or flan, it's the perfect finishing touch. And we can't forget about brownies! What could be better than a fresh batch warm from the oven, covered in an umami-rich sauce?