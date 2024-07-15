How To Clean Those Messy Barbecue Sauce Stains
The flavor of barbecue sauce varies from region to region. However, if there's one thing that all the barbecue in America has in common, it's the need for napkins while digging into the succulent meal. Still, even if you've taken the utmost care to protect your ensemble during a barbecue feast, there may come a time when they're simply not enough to stand up to the sauce's notoriously messy nature.
Unless you're Tim McGraw, you're likely not going to sing about getting a barbecue stain on your white T-shirt, which is a good thing, since you need to act fast if you want to avoid having the soiled article of clothing become a permanent memory of the blunder. Instead, seek out a clean spoon and scoop any excess sauce off the garment, making sure to do so using as little pressure as possible to avoid pushing the sauce deeper into the fabric, which can make it harder to remove.
Then flip the garment inside out and run cold water through the back of the stain, after which you can rub laundry detergent in the spot where the saucy crime occurred. Allow the detergent to sit for at least 10 minutes, then wash the garment as you usually would in the washing machine. Repeat this process until the stain is no longer evident on the piece of clothing, at which point it will be ready to go into the dryer.
How to tackle set-in barbecue sauce stains
Time is of the essence when dealing with barbecue sauce stains. Not only do they leave a dark spot due to the presence of tomato paste — or, in the case of Mashed's easy homemade barbecue sauce, ketchup — but they also leave a greasy residue. Even Alabama white sauce, which, as its name implies, is of a white hue, can be a burden due to the oils present in the condiment from its mayonnaise base.
Still, you might not be able to start tackling a spill immediately if you're, say, dining at one of the absolute best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., but that doesn't mean you'll have to retire your favorite garment, either. When you're able to, remove any excess sauce and allow the article of clothing to soak it in cold water. Then treat the stained area with detergent. After 10 minutes, rinse with warm water, then run the clothing item through the washing machine using its normal settings.
Of course, clothes aren't the only thing susceptible to barbecue sauce stains — your carpet is, too. After removing any excess sauce, blot the area with a solution of detergent and warm water. After 5-10 minutes, use a towel to remove any moisture. If the stain is still present, continue blotting until it's gone, after which you can soak up any residual detergent with a damp towel. Allow the spot to air dry, then vacuum, and your carpet will look as good as new.