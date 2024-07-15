How To Clean Those Messy Barbecue Sauce Stains

The flavor of barbecue sauce varies from region to region. However, if there's one thing that all the barbecue in America has in common, it's the need for napkins while digging into the succulent meal. Still, even if you've taken the utmost care to protect your ensemble during a barbecue feast, there may come a time when they're simply not enough to stand up to the sauce's notoriously messy nature.

Unless you're Tim McGraw, you're likely not going to sing about getting a barbecue stain on your white T-shirt, which is a good thing, since you need to act fast if you want to avoid having the soiled article of clothing become a permanent memory of the blunder. Instead, seek out a clean spoon and scoop any excess sauce off the garment, making sure to do so using as little pressure as possible to avoid pushing the sauce deeper into the fabric, which can make it harder to remove.

Then flip the garment inside out and run cold water through the back of the stain, after which you can rub laundry detergent in the spot where the saucy crime occurred. Allow the detergent to sit for at least 10 minutes, then wash the garment as you usually would in the washing machine. Repeat this process until the stain is no longer evident on the piece of clothing, at which point it will be ready to go into the dryer.