Fast Food Chains That Don't Serve Real Whole Eggs

When you see eggs on the menu somewhere, it shouldn't be too much of a stretch to imagine that you're getting, well, eggs. If you're ordering at a fast food joint, however, that may not always be the case. For the sake of cost and efficiency, multiple chains opt for pre-made mixtures that may indeed contain egg, but also hold a bunch of other ingredients — in some cases, we uncovered mixtures with well over a dozen components — that definitely do not come straight from the chicken.

Said ingredients are typically a mixture of fillers and preservatives, added by fast food restaurants to extend the shelf-life of a product and to ensure the consistency of their eggs. By contrast, some businesses, such as Tim Hortons, have taken a firm stance against these concoctions over the years. The Canadian coffee chain vowed to only use freshly cracked eggs in 2021 as a part of a larger mission to improve the quality of its menu.

But not all fast food restaurants are on the same page. In fact, you may be surprised by just how many of your go-to breakfast spots are serving up something like but not quite the same as whole eggs. If unadulterated eggs are what you're after come sunrise, these are the fast food chains you may want to avoid in the future.