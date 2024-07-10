Review: McDonald's New Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry Misses The Mark

I'm not mad at the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, just disappointed. Some elements work really well. The Kit Kat pieces are big and plentiful. They also hold up surprisingly well in the ice cream, retaining the signature crunch you'd expect. At first glance, the chocolate chips seemed like overkill, but they worked well alongside the Kit Kat to add more texture and chocolate kick. There is a perceptible difference in taste between the chips and the Kit Kat, which brings a welcome depth of flavor.

The pleasant surprise came from the strawberry clusters. These pink-hued, coating-covered crisped-rice balls were not only visible, adding some nice color to the otherwise black, brown, and white treat, but also another fun mouth feel with every crunchy bite. They also packed a remarkable amount of flavor, though it's the artificial strawberry flavor that can be divisive. In this case, it worked, but unfortunately, it's the only fruit flavoring that did.

Ultimately, the banana split flavor fell flat. It had more of a generic artificial fruit flavor than a true banana split taste, and the freeze-dried fruit got lost. Adding some color to the ice cream might have helped sell the illusion, as it is a little jarring to bite into vanilla ice cream only to be overcome by a rather indistinct fruit taste. Overall, the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry is fun, but ditching the banana split elements and sticking to the Kit Kat would have been the better option.