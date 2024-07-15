The Frozen Meal Sold At Costco That Reddit Routinely Raves About

Not all groceries are worth buying in bulk. For example, fresh produce can go bad if it isn't eaten quickly. On the other hand, frozen meals are considered a pretty good bulk buy due to their long shelf life, and fortunately, Costco's freezer section offers a variety of prepared meals to choose from. However, if Reddit has any say in the matter, La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets should be in your cart every time.

Costco shoppers on the platform regularly rave about the heat-and-eat dish produced by San Francisco's La Boulangerie bakery that features smoked ham and aged Swiss cheese wrapped up in a flaky, buttery croissant. And while Redditors can't seem to come to a consensus about the best method of preparing the pockets (some are fans of using the oven, while others argue that air frying is the way to go), most everybody agrees that this heat-and-eat meal is delicious.

"These things are phenomenal. I would pick these over a hot pocket 10 times out of 10 times," Reddit user u/Croatoan01 said of the "crispy, buttery, and delicious" croissants in December 2023. In another thread posted a few months prior, u/divemiguel boldly stated that the ham and Swiss cheese pockets were "legit the best frozen food item I've ever had." Considering that Mashed awarded the La Boulangerie product the top spot in our ranking of Costco's prepared meals, we can't help but agree.