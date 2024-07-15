Chicken Fried Steak Fingers Are The Whimsical Upgrade For A Classic Dish

Comforting and flavorful, it's no wonder chicken fried steak is such a beloved dish. Despite the name, this Southern classic doesn't contain poultry but rather uses the technique often applied to fried chicken. Cube steak is tenderized, breaded, and fried to a golden brown. What comes off the pan is tender meat with a crispy coating, infused with a savory warmth and drenched in a creamy, earthy gravy. However, as good as traditional chicken fried steak is, you can always go beyond the normal and have more fun with it. If you're looking for ideas, we've gathered many ways to upgrade chicken fried steak. Turning it into steak fingers is the stand-out choice for a fun, whimsical treat.

Chicken fried steak is just as enticing when sliced into bite-sized pieces, and the familiar white gravy makes a great dipping sauce. With pretty much the same ingredients, steak fingers still carry the original dish's crispiness and hearty taste but with the playful touch of finger food. They're great for a quick munch on-the-go or to share with a crowd. This makes them a perfect appetizer to kickstart parties and a delightful snack to enjoy on game days. No matter the occasion, with a plate of chicken fried steak fingers on the table, rest assured that good times await.