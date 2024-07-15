Chicken Fried Steak Fingers Are The Whimsical Upgrade For A Classic Dish
Comforting and flavorful, it's no wonder chicken fried steak is such a beloved dish. Despite the name, this Southern classic doesn't contain poultry but rather uses the technique often applied to fried chicken. Cube steak is tenderized, breaded, and fried to a golden brown. What comes off the pan is tender meat with a crispy coating, infused with a savory warmth and drenched in a creamy, earthy gravy. However, as good as traditional chicken fried steak is, you can always go beyond the normal and have more fun with it. If you're looking for ideas, we've gathered many ways to upgrade chicken fried steak. Turning it into steak fingers is the stand-out choice for a fun, whimsical treat.
Chicken fried steak is just as enticing when sliced into bite-sized pieces, and the familiar white gravy makes a great dipping sauce. With pretty much the same ingredients, steak fingers still carry the original dish's crispiness and hearty taste but with the playful touch of finger food. They're great for a quick munch on-the-go or to share with a crowd. This makes them a perfect appetizer to kickstart parties and a delightful snack to enjoy on game days. No matter the occasion, with a plate of chicken fried steak fingers on the table, rest assured that good times await.
Chicken fried steak fingers are easy to make
Making chicken fried steak fingers is not that different than preparing the original dish. There's just the additional step of slicing the steak into thick strips. Then, carry on with the usual preparation, which you can find detailed in our chicken fried steak recipe. Once the flour-dredging and egg wash are done, deep-fry the steak strips in batches of four or five pieces until completely golden. This should take about two minutes per side.
As mentioned, a creamy country white gravy for dipping is all you need to complete this dish. That said, swapping gravy for other sauces is a great upgrade. As always, mayonnaise and ketchup work like a charm — even more so when mixed with a pinch of paprika and vinegar. Those who like it spicy might enjoy Worcestershire sauce paired with sour cream, horseradish, and hot sauce for a tangy touch. On the cheesy side, there's queso gravy — a luscious sauce loaded with melted cheese, milk, cumin, jalapeños, and robust spices. The possibilities are endless.