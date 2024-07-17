How A Balanced Breakfast Can Keep Jet Lag At Bay

Ever felt like a zombie after a long flight? That's because jet lag disrupts your internal clock (aka your circadian rhythm), leaving you fatigued and out of sorts. We all think about adjusting our sleeping and waking schedules when traveling to reduce the effects of jet lag, but a 2023 study published in the science journal Chaos suggests that adjusting our eating schedules — more specifically, eating a hearty breakfast — might be the key to minimizing the problem (via WebMD).

Although most of us are largely aware of our primary or central clock, our bodies actually have several peripheral clocks present in our various organs and tissues that work with each other. While our central clock is largely attuned to sunlight, many of these other clocks respond to food. That means that if we want these clocks to run in sync , we need to eat our meals during daylight hours. Thus, starting your adventure in a new time zone with a good meal in the morning can help your clocks to align faster and reduce jet lag's grip by days at a time.