Give Leftover Collard Greens New Life By Adding Them To Pasta
If you've rustled up too much for your holiday dinner or other occasion, there's no need to let those leftover collard greens go to waste. One of the best ways to give your leftover collard greens a new lease on life is to add them to pasta. Not only will you avoid food waste, but their versatility means an endless variety of new pasta combinations.
Collard greens have long been a staple Southern comfort food. Whether you're cooking up a pot for supper or loading up your plate for good luck on New Year's Day, this Southern fixin' is as delicious as it is nutritious. Collard greens are a form of cabbage from the mustard family (Brassicaceae), and they're loaded with minerals and nutrients like vitamins A and C. Even though they're not as trendy a "superfood" as kale, collard greens are also a great source of fiber and antioxidants. In their raw form, they are tough, earthy, and a little bitter, similar to other hearty greens like cabbage or Swiss chard. Typically, they are braised slow and low with savory ingredients like ham hocks or bacon, which helps soften the leaves and tame their bitter bite. But don't let their reputation as a Southern side dish limit your imagination when it comes to repurposing those leftover collard greens in pasta.
Raw or cooked, collard greens are great in pasta
If you went through the trouble of cooking up a batch of collard greens, it would be a shame to toss them because you're tired of them as a side dish. Cooked collard greens done the Southern way have a rich, smoky flavor that can amp up most pasta dishes. Try adding them to Chicken Alfredo. The creamy sauce pairs perfectly with their subtle smokiness. You can also substitute collard greens in recipes that call for similar greens such as spinach. If you don't want whole pieces in your dish, get creative and use them for pesto. Blend them with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and olive oil for a fresh take on the Italian classic.
If you didn't use up your raw greens or don't have time to cook them slow and low, fret not. Raw collards add texture and a vibrant pop of green to pasta, and their slight bitterness balances rich sauces. Because raw collard greens are tough, you can take a Brazilian approach to prepping them. Couve à Mineira from the Minas Gerais region of Brazil calls for thinly shredding the leaves before quickly sauteeing them. From there, you can add them to all sorts of pasta like spaghetti or vegetarian Bolognese. Or why not incorporate them into homemade ravioli or tortellini? The sky is the limit, so don't hesitate to stock up on collard greens on your next visit to the farmer's market.