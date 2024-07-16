Give Leftover Collard Greens New Life By Adding Them To Pasta

If you've rustled up too much for your holiday dinner or other occasion, there's no need to let those leftover collard greens go to waste. One of the best ways to give your leftover collard greens a new lease on life is to add them to pasta. Not only will you avoid food waste, but their versatility means an endless variety of new pasta combinations.

Collard greens have long been a staple Southern comfort food. Whether you're cooking up a pot for supper or loading up your plate for good luck on New Year's Day, this Southern fixin' is as delicious as it is nutritious. Collard greens are a form of cabbage from the mustard family (Brassicaceae), and they're loaded with minerals and nutrients like vitamins A and C. Even though they're not as trendy a "superfood" as kale, collard greens are also a great source of fiber and antioxidants. In their raw form, they are tough, earthy, and a little bitter, similar to other hearty greens like cabbage or Swiss chard. Typically, they are braised slow and low with savory ingredients like ham hocks or bacon, which helps soften the leaves and tame their bitter bite. But don't let their reputation as a Southern side dish limit your imagination when it comes to repurposing those leftover collard greens in pasta.