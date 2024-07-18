How To Reheat Leftover Lasagna In The Oven

Some say lasagna tastes even better the next day. But before you toss your leftovers in the microwave for a quick zap, consider that this kitchen appliance isn't the best way to reheat the classic Italian comfort food. You'll just end up with a piece of lasagna that's unpleasantly chewy and dry. Instead, opt for the oven.

The best way to revive your favorite easy lasagna recipe is to first preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven is warming up, cover your lasagna with foil, ensuring that your portion is in an oven-safe dish. Then, bake your leftover lasagna until it's completely warmed through and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. Depending on how large of a piece you're reheating, this could take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. (If you're reheating the lasagna straight from frozen, this could take closer to 90 minutes.)

If you really don't want to wait that long, you can instead try J. Kenji López-Alt's favorite way to reheat lasagna. He suggests cutting lasagna into slices while it's still fridge-cold, then frying the slices in a hot pan until the edges get crispy.