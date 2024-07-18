How To Reheat Leftover Lasagna In The Oven
Some say lasagna tastes even better the next day. But before you toss your leftovers in the microwave for a quick zap, consider that this kitchen appliance isn't the best way to reheat the classic Italian comfort food. You'll just end up with a piece of lasagna that's unpleasantly chewy and dry. Instead, opt for the oven.
The best way to revive your favorite easy lasagna recipe is to first preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While the oven is warming up, cover your lasagna with foil, ensuring that your portion is in an oven-safe dish. Then, bake your leftover lasagna until it's completely warmed through and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. Depending on how large of a piece you're reheating, this could take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. (If you're reheating the lasagna straight from frozen, this could take closer to 90 minutes.)
If you really don't want to wait that long, you can instead try J. Kenji López-Alt's favorite way to reheat lasagna. He suggests cutting lasagna into slices while it's still fridge-cold, then frying the slices in a hot pan until the edges get crispy.
Do more with leftover lasagna than just reheating it
While there are many different ways to make lasagna, there are also plenty of ways to enjoy leftover lasagna. If you're getting a little bored with the reheat-and-eat routine, here are a few unique methods you can try to kick things up a notch.
For a luscious leftover lasagna soup, try simmering a can of tomato soup with a jar of pasta sauce and a splash of water before tossing in your diced-up lasagna pieces. If you like the idea of J. Kenji López-Alt's pan-fried lasagna slices, take the dish to the next level by putting the slices between pieces of sandwich bread — complete with extra mozzarella — for a lasagna grilled cheese. Lasagna egg rolls are another creative and simple snack idea: Just roll up minced lasagna and extra mozzarella into a wonton wrapper before deep-frying and dipping in a sauce of your choosing.
Speaking of deep-frying, you can't go wrong with deep-fried lasagna bites. Cut up your leftover lasagna into uniform triangles, freeze for at least four hours, then dredge the pieces in flour before giving them a quick dip into beaten eggs and seasoned breadcrumbs. After you fry the bites a golden brown, try pairing them with a marinara sauce dip.