A Marinade Is All You Need To Take Cauliflower Steaks Up A Notch

Some superfoods are celebrated for what they offer in the way of nutrients and flavor. Cauliflower — although it offers health benefits of its own – seems to have achieved its status due to what it lacks. Still, as a low-carb plant-based food that tastes pretty unobtrusive, cauliflower serves a valuable function by standing in for Buffalo wings, mashed potatoes, pizza crust, and even steak. In order to make cauliflower steak truly tasty, though, a marinade is de rigueur.

Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn likes to cook cauliflower steaks in the air fryer, but before she does so, she coats them in a mixture of oil, lime juice, smoked paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper. This marinade gives the vegetable a hint of smoke, a slight pungency, and a bit of tang, although if you want an even bolder flavor you may add cayenne, crushed red pepper, or hot sauce to the mix. Hahn also suggests dunking the cooked steaks in a dipping sauce of some sort, telling us, "I like to dip [them] in ranch dressing." Still, even without any added condiments, the marinade alone is enough to make these steaks much more appetizing than plain cauliflower could possibly be.