Why Your Pan-Seared Tomahawk Steak Should Finish Cooking In The Oven

The truth about the tomahawk steak — and the reason why you might want to think twice before ordering one in a restaurant — is that it's really just a ribeye with a rib bone attached. As such, you're not getting more meat for your money, but it sure is eye-catching, so it might be worth making for a backyard barbecue if you want a truly impressive entree. While this sizable steak can be cooked on a grill, as is the case with this recipe by Rasheed Philips from "The American Barbecue Showdown," if you're pan-searing the steak you'll probably want to finish it off in the oven. This second cooking method will allow the interior to get nice and pink without the exterior charring to a point where it just tastes burnt.

In order to cook the steak, you'll need to preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit at the same time you start heating a heavy frying pan. Fry the steak for a few minutes on each side, and then transfer it to a baking pan. Once the oven is hot enough, bake the steak, using a meat thermometer to check for your desired temperature. At 135 degrees Fahrenheit, the tomahawk is medium rare, but you can go up or down by 10 degrees on either side of that number if you prefer your meat medium or rare.