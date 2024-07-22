The Guinness World Record's Tiniest Restaurant Has Us Feeling Claustrophobic

While dining alone is something not everyone has the nerve to do, in the case of one tiny restaurant in Finland, it might be a good idea to go solo. (In fact, during the pandemic, it was mandatory.) Kuappi, which is a variant of the Finnish word for "cabinet," can seat two people, but its 86 square feet might make for a tight fit. Technically you won't be eating alone anyway, since you'll have plenty of one-on-one time with the single staff member who also manages to squeeze in there. Still, if you've been able to secure a reservation, you can boast of having visited what may well be the world's smallest restaurant. The Guinness Book of World Records reportedly named it as such in 1994.

If you're wondering how Kuappi manages to do any cooking inside this tiny cabin no larger than a closet, the answer is, it doesn't. The food actually comes from a sister restaurant called Olutmestari, which means "Beer Master." You can, however, have a drink made on the spot as Kuappi does have a full bar, albeit a scaled-down one since all of the liquor bottles are miniatures — you know, the kind of booze you might be served on an airplane flight. Should you partake of a beverage or two, you may be glad to know that bathroom facilities are also available onsite so you needn't make use of an outhouse nor sprint down the road to another establishment.