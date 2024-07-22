The Guinness World Record's Tiniest Restaurant Has Us Feeling Claustrophobic
While dining alone is something not everyone has the nerve to do, in the case of one tiny restaurant in Finland, it might be a good idea to go solo. (In fact, during the pandemic, it was mandatory.) Kuappi, which is a variant of the Finnish word for "cabinet," can seat two people, but its 86 square feet might make for a tight fit. Technically you won't be eating alone anyway, since you'll have plenty of one-on-one time with the single staff member who also manages to squeeze in there. Still, if you've been able to secure a reservation, you can boast of having visited what may well be the world's smallest restaurant. The Guinness Book of World Records reportedly named it as such in 1994.
If you're wondering how Kuappi manages to do any cooking inside this tiny cabin no larger than a closet, the answer is, it doesn't. The food actually comes from a sister restaurant called Olutmestari, which means "Beer Master." You can, however, have a drink made on the spot as Kuappi does have a full bar, albeit a scaled-down one since all of the liquor bottles are miniatures — you know, the kind of booze you might be served on an airplane flight. Should you partake of a beverage or two, you may be glad to know that bathroom facilities are also available onsite so you needn't make use of an outhouse nor sprint down the road to another establishment.
Kuappi is surprisingly inexpensive
You might think a restaurant that only seats two, tops — or maybe four, if the weather permits dining at the one outdoor table — would charge a premium price. If the restaurant in question is Italy's Sol per Due, then you'd be correct, as this upscale dining experience costs upwards of $325 per person. Kuappi, however, isn't catering to the luxury trade. Entrees on its moderately-priced menu range from about $16 to $28.
Kuappi's menu ranges from burgers to escargot, but if you've gone to the trouble of traveling to Iisalmi, Finland, just over 200 miles south of the Arctic Circle, you might as well sample some Finnish specialties such as salmon soup, vendace (a small white fish) fried in a ruisleipä (rye bread) crumb crust, and hunter's bread, which is also fried and smothered in mushroom sauce. Those mushrooms might even be locally picked, since Iisalmi lies in Finland's lakeland region where foraging in the woods is a summertime institution.
If you're sold on the tiny dining experience and are already googling airfares to Kuopio, Finland (the closest airport to Kuappi), be aware that it's only open during the summer. What's more, you'll need to book at least two days in advance – more, if another lucky diner has beaten you to the punch. If you miss out, though, you can console yourself with a meal at Olutmestari, the aforementioned sister restaurant that supplies all of the food.