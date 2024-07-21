13 Steakhouse Secrets You Won't Find On The Menu, According To Chefs

Steakhouses aren't just restaurants for Americans, they're culinary institutions associated with celebrating the finer things in life. From the fine-dining air of a high-end steakhouse to the homely interior of a neighborhood joint, there's nothing like a steakhouse for great cuts of meat. Home cooks and meat enthusiasts will often try to replicate the steak's flavors at home, but some cooking techniques have become trade secrets, such as getting a seared outer crust or the perfect shade of pink for a medium rare steak.

However, not all steakhouse secrets should stay hidden. Mashed reached out to experts from independent and chain steakhouses to get their intel on little-known information about steakhouse operations. For example, did you know there's an ideal time to visit steakhouses for the best experience? Or that premium steak is often not the USDA Prime it's advertised to be?

Three chefs from across the country, plus two industry experts, disclosed some of the secrets of the steakhouse trade, from where the meat really comes from to how some items are priced. Below, you'll find their steakhouse expertise laid out for the taking, the facts you won't find on the menu.