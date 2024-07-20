7 Best And 4 Worst Store-Bought Shortbread Cookies To Buy

Shortbread is the one store-bought cookie that makes you feel fancy even if you're just snarfing them down straight from the bag. The buttery richness and sandy crumb are a timeless mix that elevates these mass-produced bakes beyond the realm of the common cookie. Sure, you could fill your afternoon tea tray with Oreos and Teddy Grahams, and maybe your guests would find it amusing. But with store-bought shortbread, you can easily fool them into thinking you know a thing or two about being classy. No need to tell them they're eating Keebler cookies baked by tree elves; that can be your fun little secret.

Some store-bought shortbread options are of a higher caliber than their biscuit brethren, an important distinction to make when shelling out your hard-earned cash for a superior cookie. We loaded up my finest dessert tray (read: plastic party plate) with a selection of shortbread purchased at a variety of retailers to find out which deserve a higher status, and which are better off kept at a lower station. It may seem like an easy recipe to conquer, but not every biscuit is perfect shortbread worthy of the Ted Lasso pink box treatment. While some of these cookies soar, some of them come up incredibly — ahem — short.