Do Costco Cakes Need To Be Refrigerated?

When you're looking for a cake that'll serve a lot of people on a budget, there's one spot that probably comes to mind: Costco, where you can get the iconic sheet cakes in classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla, as well as other delicious seasonal offerings. If you've never tried them out and need a bit of a primer, we suggest you read this before buying a Costco cake. However, once you do decide to buy one, you may wonder where you should store that cake you picked up. Is it okay to leave it on the counter or do you need to empty half your refrigerator to accommodate it?

It depends on the exact type of cake you buy, but typically, the truth about Costco sheet cakes is that they do need to be refrigerated. The classic sheet cakes are iced with buttercream frosting, so you want to refrigerate them to ensure they remain stable. This is particularly important if you're storing and later serving the cake on a hot day, as the fat in your frosting will eventually turn to liquid if it gets hot enough, dripping unappealingly down your cake. Costco makes its buttercream with vegetable shortening, which is solid until about 115 degrees Fahrenheit, so you have a bit more wiggle room than with standard, butter-based buttercream frosting. If you've opted for one of the chain's seasonal offerings, you'll especially want to confirm the type of frosting or topping that's used.