Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Vegetables

Sometimes frozen vegetables are clumped together in the bag when you buy them from the store. You might think it's just the way that frozen veggies come, but those lumps are actually a sign of something else at work.

"When purchasing frozen vegetables, it's important to avoid bags where the contents of the bag are clumped together," explains Yasmeen Alsawwaf, a chef and culinary writer at Yasmeen's Kitchen Diary. "This clumping is often an indication that the vegetables have thawed and refrozen." While this might not make them dangerous to eat, when veggies have defrosted and frozen again, it can significantly impact the texture of the produce. So, when you find a pack like this, don't buy it. Leave it in the freezer and keep searching for a bag where you can feel that all the pieces inside are loose and separate.

Cookbook author and food blogger Brian Theis of The Infinite Feast adds that you can also get clumps for other reasons, even once you get your veggies home. "Clumping can also occur in your own freezer even at consistent temperatures over time as moisture is lost from the vegetables and dehydration causes them to stick together," he says. It's nothing to worry about in terms of food safety, but clumpy veggies probably won't taste as great as they could have. To remedy this, make sure you store them correctly and don't keep them once they're past their best.