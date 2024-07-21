The Biggest Food Recalls In Kroger History

It's the largest grocer in America, with around 2,800 stores in operation across 35 different states. We're talking about Kroger, of course ... although you may know it as Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Smith's, or Baker's. Kroger's yearly sales combined from over 20 grocery store brands sits at a whopping $132.5 billion — making for a remarkably wide-reaching net in regard to the sheer number of customers.

Seeing as Kroger serves such a large amount of hungry shoppers on a daily basis, keeping the company's aisles of meat, produce, snacks, spreads, and more safe for consumption at all times is especially important when it comes to public safety. An undeclared allergen on a nutrition label, the presence of an E. coli strain in a batch of meat cuts, foreign material inside frozen nuggets ... any of these situations could prove detrimental for Kroger's very long line of unsuspecting customers. Thankfully, there is a recall process for situations such as these — and the Kroger corporation has certainly racked up some notable ones in its time. From salad kits and granola bars to dog food and potato salad, here are some of the biggest food recalls in Kroger history.