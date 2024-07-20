The Expert-Approved Ice Cream Flavor Bourbon Pairs With The Best

Your task is to create your own sundae. Sure, there are the classic topping options of hot fudge, caramel sauce, marshmallow crème, or strawberry compote. But have you ever considered pairing your ice cream with an alcoholic spirit — particularly bourbon? We wanted to know the best flavor of ice cream to pair with that boozy beverage so we reached out to Melissa Tavss, the founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, a liquor-infused ice cream brand in New York City. She also co-authored the company's first cookbook, "Tipsy Scoop™ Latest and Greatest." It turns out that vanilla ice cream and bourbon pair extraordinarily well together, and Tavss described this tasty phenomenon to Mashed.

"Vanilla bean bourbon ice cream was one of the first flavors we ever made and to date one of the best," Tavss shared. "The simplicity of the ice cream really allows for the bourbon to come through." The heart of this pairing is, of course, the ice cream. With its velvety texture and aromatic flavor, this frozen treat is the definition of comfort. In fact, research by 23andMe suggests that many people might be genetically predisposed to love vanilla ice cream. When real vanilla beans are used in artisan ice cream recipes, the frozen delight is instantly charged with floral and earthy undertones. The ice cream serves as the perfect canvas for the bold character of bourbon.