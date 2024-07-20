The Expert-Approved Ice Cream Flavor Bourbon Pairs With The Best
Your task is to create your own sundae. Sure, there are the classic topping options of hot fudge, caramel sauce, marshmallow crème, or strawberry compote. But have you ever considered pairing your ice cream with an alcoholic spirit — particularly bourbon? We wanted to know the best flavor of ice cream to pair with that boozy beverage so we reached out to Melissa Tavss, the founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop, a liquor-infused ice cream brand in New York City. She also co-authored the company's first cookbook, "Tipsy Scoop™ Latest and Greatest." It turns out that vanilla ice cream and bourbon pair extraordinarily well together, and Tavss described this tasty phenomenon to Mashed.
"Vanilla bean bourbon ice cream was one of the first flavors we ever made and to date one of the best," Tavss shared. "The simplicity of the ice cream really allows for the bourbon to come through." The heart of this pairing is, of course, the ice cream. With its velvety texture and aromatic flavor, this frozen treat is the definition of comfort. In fact, research by 23andMe suggests that many people might be genetically predisposed to love vanilla ice cream. When real vanilla beans are used in artisan ice cream recipes, the frozen delight is instantly charged with floral and earthy undertones. The ice cream serves as the perfect canvas for the bold character of bourbon.
Mix bourbon with vanilla bean ice cream for a boozy dessert
With its robust and nuanced profile, bourbon — a style of whiskey that differs from traditional variety — offers a dynamic depth to vanilla bean ice cream. A well-crafted bourbon has notes of caramel, vanilla, wood, fruit, and spice. This flavor is the result of bourbon's aging process in new, charred oak barrels, which impart a smooth richness. Bourbon's caramel and vanilla notes resonate beautifully with the ice cream's sweetness, while the oak and spice elements add an intriguing contrast.
Although vanilla bean bourbon ice cream is a masterpiece by itself, Melissa Tavvs also recommends enjoying the concoction with desserts such as gooey fudge brownies or apple pie. Imagine being served a fresh-out-the-oven brownie or a slice of pie à la mode, with a dash of bourbon. The dynamic duo of vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon opens up a world of confectionery possibilities.