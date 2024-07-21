You Should Be Adding Rum To These Flavors Of Homemade Ice Cream

While there's absolutely nothing wrong with grabbing some ice cream from the grocery store (we've even ranked 30 of the best flavors, ranging from French vanilla to strawberry cheesecake), there's just something about making your own that allows you to create truly unique treats. After all, once you have a few basic recipes, you can get creative and mix in all sorts of additional ingredients to add texture and flavor. For a fun ice cream to be enjoyed by adults, you might even consider including a splash of rum. The question is, which flavor pairs best with the popular spirit? We consulted boozy ice cream expert Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop.

As Tavss explains, the variety of rums available — from dark to light, spiced to coconut — means you have a lot of options, so you should be able to find the perfect ice cream pairing. "One of our favorite flavors we have ever made is a 'hot' buttered rum ice cream made with a vanilla base, spiced rum, and cinnamon. It tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch [cereal]!" says Tavss. Alternatively, take things in a tropical-inspired direction — and don't be afraid to mix more than one style of rum as you craft your one-of-a-kind flavor. "We love to use a combo of dark rum and coconut rum in a piña colada sorbet or a dairy-free piña colada ice cream made with a coconut milk base," advises Tavss.