You Should Be Adding Rum To These Flavors Of Homemade Ice Cream
While there's absolutely nothing wrong with grabbing some ice cream from the grocery store (we've even ranked 30 of the best flavors, ranging from French vanilla to strawberry cheesecake), there's just something about making your own that allows you to create truly unique treats. After all, once you have a few basic recipes, you can get creative and mix in all sorts of additional ingredients to add texture and flavor. For a fun ice cream to be enjoyed by adults, you might even consider including a splash of rum. The question is, which flavor pairs best with the popular spirit? We consulted boozy ice cream expert Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of Tipsy Scoop.
As Tavss explains, the variety of rums available — from dark to light, spiced to coconut — means you have a lot of options, so you should be able to find the perfect ice cream pairing. "One of our favorite flavors we have ever made is a 'hot' buttered rum ice cream made with a vanilla base, spiced rum, and cinnamon. It tastes just like Cinnamon Toast Crunch [cereal]!" says Tavss. Alternatively, take things in a tropical-inspired direction — and don't be afraid to mix more than one style of rum as you craft your one-of-a-kind flavor. "We love to use a combo of dark rum and coconut rum in a piña colada sorbet or a dairy-free piña colada ice cream made with a coconut milk base," advises Tavss.
Adding rum the right way
While Tipsy Scoop's untold truth is that its many liquor-infused offerings might give you some inspiration, don't be afraid to think outside the box. Adding rum to a base ice cream is a great way to bring in that depth of flavor, but you can also introduce the spirit in more unconventional ways. Consider experimenting with something like a ripple of caramel-rum syrup swirled through your ice cream, or steep some dried fruit in rum for a boozy mix-in. After all, rum raisin ice cream is a classic for a reason.
Whatever flavor you go with, you need to be careful with the amount of the spirit you're using when creating a rum-infused ice cream. Even if you want the rum flavor to be quite pronounced, adding too much will lower the freezing point of your ice cream and affect the texture. If you're going for more of a soft serve or slushie feel, that might not be an issue, but if you want a traditional scoopable ice cream texture, it's something to keep in mind. When in the process you decide to add it also matters. You should incorporate the alcohol once the ice cream is somewhat set to get the right consistency. For best results, you'll also want to avoid the mistakes everyone makes with homemade ice cream such as using low-fat dairy products or mixing in too many add-ins prior to churning.