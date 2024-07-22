The Effects Of Eating Too Much Pasta, According To Health Experts

We all know that too much of anything is rarely good. Especially when it comes to food, having a surplus of any kind can lead to overeating, which then stands to cause a whole slew of problems. So, it's important to keep a good balance with the foods you eat, as our bodies need many different types of foods to stay properly nourished and healthy.

Pasta is a delicious kitchen staple that can be made in a variety of ways, not to mention a wide variety of different shapes. Classic hot pasta dishes spaghetti with meatballs (maybe amped up with the use of a Instant Pot) practically always hit the spot, for instanced. Meanwhile, a cold, vegetable-enriched pasta salad is the perfect meal for a summer picnic. Macaroni and cheese can be the best comfort food after a hard week. But have you ever wondered what all that pasta may be doing to your body if you have too much?

This article is not meant to demonize or scare you away from pasta, of course. Ultimately, carbohydrates are an important nutrient that your body definitely needs. After speaking with a variety of experts, we have uncovered some of the information that you'll want to know about eating too much of this beloved food. Rest assured that you can still enjoy your favorite pasta dishes, as this article will help you make the sort of choices that can allow you to enjoy pasta while keeping things healthy. Here's what we found.