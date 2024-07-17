The Devastating Death Of Top Chef Star Naomi Pomeroy

Naomi Pomeroy, a pioneering self-taught chef and owner of many acclaimed restaurants that defined the Portland fine-dining scene, died on July 13 in a devastating inner-tubing accident, as reported by Portland Monthly. Pomeroy, her husband Kyle Linden Webster, and another friend went tubing down the Willamette River on Saturday with two inner tubes and a paddle board tied together. Reportedly, the group hit a submerged branch and got pulled under fast-moving water. Chef Pomeroy became trapped underwater by the paddle board tether, causing her to drown. Her husband and friend survived the accident and were recovered by the Corvallis Fire Department.

Officials from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, who are heading up the investigation, are still searching downriver for Pomeroy's body underwater and on the shoreline. The group was about 80 miles from Portland in Corvallis, Oregon, when the accident happened. "I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones," Sheriff Van Arsdall said in a press release on Facebook.

Besides being an impressive chef and restauranteur, Pomeroy has joined the ranks of other Food Network stars who have passed away. She was a guest judge on multiple episodes of the Bravo hit "Top Chef," competed on "Top Chef Masters," and was on an episode of "Iron Chef." Pomeroy was born in Corvallis in 1974.