TikToker Orders Mac And Cheese From CPK, Only Gets Cheese

Kitchens aren't perfect, and cooks are only human. Mistakes are bound to happen. Sometimes, even if you order a salad without meat, it still gets topped with bacon crumbles, or maybe your 3x3 from In-N-Out arrives as a Double-Double instead. Some culinary errors, however, are so egregious, they defy logic and anger the spirit. That's what happened to TikTok user @fumptruck when they ordered a side of mac and cheese from California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) to help ease some of their personal woes. Upon opening the container, they discovered that only half of the menu's promise was delivered — they only received a plastic container full of cheese sauce.

As anyone who's made mac and cheese (either at home or in a restaurant) knows, the noodles are typically mixed into the sauce as part of the dish's preparation. At CPK, however, mac and cheese seems to be a DIY pasta dish, with noodles and sauce only meeting on the plate. It seems that either the cook or the employee who bagged the order should have noticed the box's lack of heft, but in a hectic kitchen with multiple in-house and delivery orders, haste can indeed make waste. To add insult to injury, @fumptruck contacted CPK, only to be told that the "mac" in the restaurant's mac and cheese has to be ordered separately.