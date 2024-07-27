Roasted Okra Pearl Couscous Salad Recipe

Okra may be among the most underrated of vegetables. Although you might have come across it in a gumbo recipe or possibly seen pickled okra on store shelves, you may be still unsure what okra tastes like. According to recipe developer Tanika Douglas, okra has what she calls "a mild green flavor" similar to that of green beans. While this vegetable can be slightly slimy when boiled, roasting dries it out a bit and makes it tender and delicious. Once you experience how it tastes when combined with couscous, cherry tomatoes, and feta, you may find yourself agreeing with Douglas when she tells us, "This recipe makes me want to cook with okra every day!"

Since this okra and pearl couscous salad is so filling, it can make for a stand-alone lunch, but would also be the perfect side dish for a Mediterranean or Middle Eastern-style entree such as our Greek-inspired grilled octopus or Moroccan roasted branzino. You can turn the salad into a main course, too, by topping it with chicken or tofu. Douglas says her favorite pairing for this salad is grilled honey halloumi as she loves how the salty-sweet cheese tastes when teamed with the fresh vegetables and tangy dressing.