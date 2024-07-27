Roasted Okra Pearl Couscous Salad Recipe
Okra may be among the most underrated of vegetables. Although you might have come across it in a gumbo recipe or possibly seen pickled okra on store shelves, you may be still unsure what okra tastes like. According to recipe developer Tanika Douglas, okra has what she calls "a mild green flavor" similar to that of green beans. While this vegetable can be slightly slimy when boiled, roasting dries it out a bit and makes it tender and delicious. Once you experience how it tastes when combined with couscous, cherry tomatoes, and feta, you may find yourself agreeing with Douglas when she tells us, "This recipe makes me want to cook with okra every day!"
Since this okra and pearl couscous salad is so filling, it can make for a stand-alone lunch, but would also be the perfect side dish for a Mediterranean or Middle Eastern-style entree such as our Greek-inspired grilled octopus or Moroccan roasted branzino. You can turn the salad into a main course, too, by topping it with chicken or tofu. Douglas says her favorite pairing for this salad is grilled honey halloumi as she loves how the salty-sweet cheese tastes when teamed with the fresh vegetables and tangy dressing.
Assemble the ingredients for the roasted okra pearl couscous salad
The base of this salad is pearl couscous and arugula, while the topping consists of roasted cherry tomatoes and okra. Other ingredients you'll need include olive oil, flaky salt, black pepper, fresh basil, feta crumbles, and pumpkin seeds, plus some red wine vinegar to make the dressing.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 360 F.
Step 2: Prepare a pan
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Step 3: Season the tomatoes and okra
Place the tomatoes and okra onto the tray, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Step 4: Cook the tomatoes and okra
Roast the okra and tomatoes for 25 minutes or until tender.
Step 5: Combine the couscous with the arugula, basil, feta, and pumpkin seeds
Add the cooked pearl couscous, arugula, basil leaves, feta, and toasted pumpkin seeds to a large bowl.
Step 6: Make the salad dressing
To make the dressing, add the olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and pepper to a large bowl. Whisk until emulsified.
Step 7: Dress the salad
Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to coat.
Step 8: Arrange the roasted vegetables on top
Top with the roasted tomatoes and okra and serve.
Can I make this couscous salad ahead of time?
If you enjoy make-ahead meals, you'll be happy to learn that Douglas describes this salad as the "perfect candidate for meal prep." You can start by roasting the okra and tomatoes, then cooking the couscous and combining it with the basil, feta, and pumpkin seeds. Stir up the salad dressing as well, then store all of these components separately in the refrigerator until you assemble the salad.
Once you're ready to eat, you can warm up either the roasted vegetables or couscous or both with a minute or so in the microwave, but they're also delicious when cold. Mix the couscous with the arugula, toss the salad with the dressing, then top it with the tomatoes and okra and dig in. If you find that you can't finish all of the salad once it's prepped, that's okay, you can refrigerate the leftovers for up to three days. While the arugula will tend to wilt once it's been dressed, the quinoa provides enough body to compensate for any lack of crispness in the lettuce department.
Is there a gluten-free alternative to pearl couscous that I can use in this salad?
Whether you're looking to lower your gluten intake or avoid this allergen altogether, this salad makes a great addition to your recipe repertoire with one simple swap — all you need to do is replace the pearl couscous with a wheat-free alternative. "Quinoa is perfect for added protein, and has a lovely fluffy texture when cooked properly," Douglas says. "Wild rice or brown rice will also work well, bringing a delicious nuttiness and holding its shape."
If you're interested in a low-carb couscous substitute that's also gluten-free, cauliflower rice works great in this recipe. Even if you're not a fan of the stuff as a rice replacement for stir-fries or copycat Chipotle burritos, you may find the vegetable is perfectly suited for this salad. Broccoli rice, which is made the same way (chopped and shredded in a food processor), is also a great option if you're a fan of this nutritious green vegetable.