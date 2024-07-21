The Ancient Origins Of Frozen Food

There's no denying that frozen food adds an element of convenience to your daily dining, with endless options available at your local grocery store. There are frozen meals that are worth your money, like Lean Cuisine's calorie-conscious take on mac and cheese, and others you should avoid at all costs, like the baffling Jimmy Dean's pancakes and sausage on a stick. While you probably have your own favorites, have you ever wondered who decided that freezing food would be such a great way to preserve it, and when it started becoming common practice? It turns out, you have to look far into the past for that answer.

Around 3000 B.C., individuals in China stored food in ice cellars to preserve it throughout the winter. The ice was thought to have been cut in December and stored in vessels called "Ice Jian" that were wider at the top than the bottom, with a small drain to help disperse water. There are references in the Song and Yuan dynasties to the consumption of ice and frozen food, suggesting these cellars, referred to as Lingyin, were used for centuries in China. The Romans had a similar practice, innovatively using compressed snow to keep their food cool. The laborious process started with transporting ice from the mountains and placing it into pits that had been lined with wood and straw — though those materials may not seem like the best insulators, these pits were actually able to preserve ice for several months.