Your Steak Is Begging For Blue Cheese

A good steak elevates a meal to enticing elegance. There's nothing like the joy of slicing into tender, juicy meat and tasting its hearty goodness. This only gets better when combined with the thrill of adding something new to steak such as blue cheese. While salt, pepper, aromatics, and a butter are often enough to impart marvelous flavors, this additional ingredient is hardly redundant. You'll delight in the unique flavor balance it brings to your steak.

While blue cheese can generally be defined by its sharp, pungent scent, it's also much more nuanced. Some varieties carry sweet and creamy notes. Others lean more into the salty spectrum, and aged varieties tend to be earthy with a piquant bite.

When paired with steak, blue cheese's bold tanginess and layered flavors perfectly balance the fat's richness, enhancing the meat's robust, savory taste. Although beef and blue cheese are both quite rich, they don't overwhelm each other. Instead, blue cheese creates an exquisite depth that complements a well-seasoned steak.