Super Simple Garlic Butter Steak Bites Recipe
These steak bites, true to their name, require minimal prep and cook up in a matter of minutes. Despite the recipe's simplicity, however, developer Feta Topalu feels that the dish tastes just as good as something you might order at a restaurant. She does, however, offer one tip that will help ensure that your steak remains tender while achieving a nice crispy crust: Make sure that your pan is very hot before you add the meat. As she explains, "A high-temperature sear will lock in juices into every steak bite."
Topalu likes to serve these steak bites with mashed potatoes and asparagus or a green salad. They would also go well with french fries, buttered noodles, or rice, and you could always double down on the pungency by accompanying them with a side of garlic bread. As for leftovers, she suggests repurposing these as a stir-fry, sandwich filling, or salad topping.
Assemble the ingredients for these super simple garlic butter steak bites
To make these steak bites, you will, of course, need steak, plus some salt, pepper, olive oil, butter, and garlic. Topalu also likes to finish off the dish with a garnish of chopped parsley.
Step 1: Season the steak bites
Pat the steak pieces dry with paper towels to remove any excess moisture. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Warm the oil
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Put the steak bites in a pan
Once the skillet is hot, carefully add the steak pieces to the skillet in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Work in batches, if necessary.
Step 4: Pan-fry the steak bites
Sear the steak pieces for about 2–3 minutes on each side, or until they develop a golden-brown crust.
Step 5: Rest the steak bites
Transfer the steak to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Let it rest for a few minutes while you prepare the garlic butter sauce.
Step 6: Melt the butter
Reduce the heat to medium-low. Melt butter in the same skillet.
Step 7: Fry the garlic
Add the minced garlic to the skillet. Saute for about 1–2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant and just starting to turn golden brown. Be careful not to burn the garlic
Step 8: Coat the steak bites in garlic butter
Once the garlic is cooked, return the cooked steak pieces to the skillet. Toss them in the garlic butter sauce.
Step 9: Garnish and serve the steak bites
Remove the skillet from the heat. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with your favorite sides.
What type of steak is best for making steak bites?
Topalu likes to use sirloin for these steak bites, which is a great all-around choice since it tends to be relatively affordable as steaks go. It's also a popular cut, so it's quite easy to find. What's more, sirloin has a decent amount of marbling, which means that the pieces remain tender when cooked quickly. If you'd like to use a different cut of beef, however, she notes that ribeye or New York strip can also be used in this recipe.
What might not work so well, however, are tougher cuts of steak, such as flank or skirt. These tend to be better in dishes where they're marinated and thinly sliced. Very thin steaks are also to be avoided, as they won't give you those nice bite-sized chunks you're looking for here. Yet another steak you probably won't want to use in this recipe is anything super-expensive like a filet mignon. Not that it would taste bad in steak bite form, by any means, but such a pricey delicacy is best saved for a simpler presentation.
Can you marinate steak bites before cooking?
As Topalu points out, "This is a super-simple recipe, [so] it is not necessary to marinate the steak pieces." She does say, however, that you may do so if you wish. In fact, if you do wind up having to use a tougher piece of steak, it's probably best that you marinate it to tenderize it before cooking.
Most marinades follow the standard formula of a fat (often an oil) combined with an acid (vinegar or citrus) and some seasonings. Topalu suggests using a mixture of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and garlic, but you might also wish to try our easy three-ingredient steak marinade made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce. Other unique steak marinades you might consider using include pineapple juice, which adds a sweet-tart flavor as it tenderizes, and yogurt, which makes steak extra-juicy without changing the taste to any noticeable extent.
- 1 ¼ lbs sirloin steak, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
|Calories per Serving
|474
|Total Fat
|38.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|141.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|392.7 mg
|Protein
|28.7 g