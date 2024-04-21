Recipes Main Ingredients Meat Recipes

Super Simple Garlic Butter Steak Bites Recipe

steak pieces in pan Feta Topalu/Mashed
By Feta Topalu and Mashed Staff/

These steak bites, true to their name, require minimal prep and cook up in a matter of minutes. Despite the recipe's simplicity, however, developer Feta Topalu feels that the dish tastes just as good as something you might order at a restaurant. She does, however, offer one tip that will help ensure that your steak remains tender while achieving a nice crispy crust: Make sure that your pan is very hot before you add the meat. As she explains, "A high-temperature sear will lock in juices into every steak bite."

Topalu likes to serve these steak bites with mashed potatoes and asparagus or a green salad. They would also go well with french fries, buttered noodles, or rice, and you could always double down on the pungency by accompanying them with a side of garlic bread. As for leftovers, she suggests repurposing these as a stir-fry, sandwich filling, or salad topping.

Assemble the ingredients for these super simple garlic butter steak bites

garlic butter steak bites ingredients on table Feta Topalu/Mashed

To make these steak bites, you will, of course, need steak, plus some salt, pepper, olive oil, butter, and garlic. Topalu also likes to finish off the dish with a garnish of chopped parsley.

Step 1: Season the steak bites

steak with salt and pepper Feta Topalu/Mashed

Pat the steak pieces dry with paper towels to remove any excess moisture. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2: Warm the oil

oil in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 3: Put the steak bites in a pan

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Once the skillet is hot, carefully add the steak pieces to the skillet in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Work in batches, if necessary.

Step 4: Pan-fry the steak bites

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Sear the steak pieces for about 2–3 minutes on each side, or until they develop a golden-brown crust.

Step 5: Rest the steak bites

steak pieces on plate Feta Topalu/Mashed

Transfer the steak to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Let it rest for a few minutes while you prepare the garlic butter sauce.

Step 6: Melt the butter

melted butter in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Reduce the heat to medium-low. Melt butter in the same skillet.

Step 7: Fry the garlic

garlic and butter in pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Add the minced garlic to the skillet. Saute for about 1–2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant and just starting to turn golden brown. Be careful not to burn the garlic

Step 8: Coat the steak bites in garlic butter

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Once the garlic is cooked, return the cooked steak pieces to the skillet. Toss them in the garlic butter sauce.

Step 9: Garnish and serve the steak bites

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Remove the skillet from the heat. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with your favorite sides.

What type of steak is best for making steak bites?

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

Topalu likes to use sirloin for these steak bites, which is a great all-around choice since it tends to be relatively affordable as steaks go. It's also a popular cut, so it's quite easy to find. What's more, sirloin has a decent amount of marbling, which means that the pieces remain tender when cooked quickly. If you'd like to use a different cut of beef, however, she notes that ribeye or New York strip can also be used in this recipe.

What might not work so well, however, are tougher cuts of steak, such as flank or skirt. These tend to be better in dishes where they're marinated and thinly sliced. Very thin steaks are also to be avoided, as they won't give you those nice bite-sized chunks you're looking for here. Yet another steak you probably won't want to use in this recipe is anything super-expensive like a filet mignon. Not that it would taste bad in steak bite form, by any means, but such a pricey delicacy is best saved for a simpler presentation.

Can you marinate steak bites before cooking?

steak pieces in frying pan Feta Topalu/Mashed

As Topalu points out, "This is a super-simple recipe, [so] it is not necessary to marinate the steak pieces." She does say, however, that you may do so if you wish. In fact, if you do wind up having to use a tougher piece of steak, it's probably best that you marinate it to tenderize it before cooking.

Most marinades follow the standard formula of a fat (often an oil) combined with an acid (vinegar or citrus) and some seasonings. Topalu suggests using a mixture of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and garlic, but you might also wish to try our easy three-ingredient steak marinade made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and soy sauce. Other unique steak marinades you might consider using include pineapple juice, which adds a sweet-tart flavor as it tenderizes, and yogurt, which makes steak extra-juicy without changing the taste to any noticeable extent.

Super Simple Garlic Butter Steak Bites Recipe
No Ratings
These garlic butter steak bites couldn't be easier, providing tender, flavorful beef main in barely more than 15 minutes and with just seven ingredients.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
6
minutes
Servings
4
servings
steak with potatoes and asparagus
Total time: 16 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 ¼ lbs sirloin steak, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
Directions
  1. Pat the steak pieces dry with paper towels to remove any excess moisture. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Once the skillet is hot, carefully add the steak pieces to the skillet in a single layer, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Work in batches, if necessary.
  4. Sear the steak pieces for about 2–3 minutes on each side, or until they develop a golden-brown crust.
  5. Transfer the steak to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Let it rest for a few minutes while you prepare the garlic butter sauce.
  6. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Melt butter in the same skillet.
  7. Add the minced garlic to the skillet. Saute for about 1–2 minutes, or until the garlic is fragrant and just starting to turn golden brown. Be careful not to burn the garlic.
  8. Once the garlic is cooked, return the cooked steak pieces to the skillet. Toss them in the garlic butter sauce.
  9. Remove the skillet from the heat. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with your favorite sides.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 474
Total Fat 38.6 g
Saturated Fat 16.3 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 141.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 2.0 g
Dietary Fiber 0.3 g
Total Sugars 0.1 g
Sodium 392.7 mg
Protein 28.7 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
