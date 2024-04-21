Super Simple Garlic Butter Steak Bites Recipe

These steak bites, true to their name, require minimal prep and cook up in a matter of minutes. Despite the recipe's simplicity, however, developer Feta Topalu feels that the dish tastes just as good as something you might order at a restaurant. She does, however, offer one tip that will help ensure that your steak remains tender while achieving a nice crispy crust: Make sure that your pan is very hot before you add the meat. As she explains, "A high-temperature sear will lock in juices into every steak bite."

Topalu likes to serve these steak bites with mashed potatoes and asparagus or a green salad. They would also go well with french fries, buttered noodles, or rice, and you could always double down on the pungency by accompanying them with a side of garlic bread. As for leftovers, she suggests repurposing these as a stir-fry, sandwich filling, or salad topping.