Delicious Ways To Add Canned Beans To Your Breakfast

Most Americans cringe at the thought of having beans with their breakfast. But for those who have traveled outside of the U.S. or have friends and family who have shared different cultures with them — they know the true magic of beans at breakfast.

There are many cultures that commonly eat beans with their breakfasts. The most well known is the United Kingdom, as their classic breakfast famously includes baked beans. Princess Diana was even known to request Heinz Baked Beans multiple times a week for breakfast. Other parts of the world where you would see breakfast beans commonly served are New Zealand, Mexico, parts of the Middle East, South and Central America, and some countries in Africa.

Many people are confused why Americans generally don't eat beans on toast. There has even been some funny discourse about it on TikTok, where particularly the Brits find it a bit of a shock. Generally, our cuisines aren't that different. How did we deviate so far for breakfast?

Well, here's your sign to give it a try. Using canned beans makes recipes quick and easy, and there are so many varieties that you can pick up at the grocery store. They are also usually very affordable, costing between $1 to $3 per can. Beans offer great nutritional value that can get your day started on the right foot, and can add some great flavor to a dish.