Hidden Facts About Red Robin's Menu Customers Should Know

Red Robin, the popular chain famous for its gourmet burgers and lively, casual vibe, offers a menu packed with tempting choices. From a variety of inventive burgers and fresh salads to the legendary Towering Onion Rings, there's something for everyone. But here's the kicker — there are some questionable aspects to a number of Red Robin's menu items that warrant a closer look before ordering.

One thing to watch out for is the misleading nature of certain dishes. For example, you might think you're picking a healthy or lighter option when you choose a salad, but that's not always the case. And then there are items with hidden and unexpected ingredients — things that aren't listed prominently but can cause trouble for anyone with allergies or specific dietary needs. Another factor to consider is portion size. Yes, you're getting your money's worth, but sometimes the sheer size of the meals can lead to overeating. The calorie count in several dishes is frankly mind-blowing, in some cases more than what you should eat in an entire day.

With these points in mind, it's helpful to take a closer look at the menu to make smart choices based on the nutrition information. Now, let's dive into the specific menu items you might want to think twice about before indulging.