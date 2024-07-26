Pimm's Cup Sangria Recipe

Pimm's — or Pimm's No. 1, to give the drink it's more formal title — is a British-made, gin-based liqueur with a super-secret recipe (supposedly only six people on earth know how to make it). Its alcohol content is on the low side, coming in at just 25% ABV. As a traditional Pimm's cup is mixed with nothing stronger than lemonade or soda, it's no wonder the drink is popular with spectators of sporting events (notably Wimbledon) who don't want to get too tipsy to follow the action.

Pimm's flavor balances the sweet and the bitter, and it also tastes fruity even before any mixers or garnishes are added. While the name of the liqueur is practically synonymous with the Pimm's cup cocktail, it can also be used as a lower-proof gin substitute in cocktails, such as a Pimm's and tonic, Pimm's Collins, Pimm's fizz, or Pimm's gimlet.

If you're unable to source any Pimm's for this recipe, you do have a few options open. A bitter digestif, such as Cynar, would work, as could a fortified wine aperitif or vermouth — try Dubonnet or Lillet. All of these beverages would be relatively low in alcohol and would provide some of the bitter flavor necessary to balance the sweetness of the sparkling wine and orange liqueur.