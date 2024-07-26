Only Restaurants In Certain States Can Earn Michelin Stars
For fine-dining restaurants, there's no higher honor than earning a coveted Michelin Star. It's a sign that the internationally-recognized organization of similar name views the eatery as one of the world's best; however, some of the U.S.'s top restaurants may not make the cut — and this has nothing to do with the quality of the dining experience. The reality is that establishments in only a handful of American states are even eligible for this prized achievement.
Although a Michelin Star has become one of the industry's highest awards, many American foodies don't know they would've had to leave the country to dine at a starred restaurant just a couple of decades ago. Michelin didn't even start evaluating restaurants in the U.S. until 2005, and even then, it initially only focused on high-end spots in New York City.
Today, the company has expanded to provide ratings in a longer (but by no means comprehensive) list of bustling American cities and states. In addition to New York, these states include California, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida. While not a state, Washington, D.C., also has more than two dozen Michelin-Starred restaurants, giving the nation's capital the third-highest number per capita worldwide, according to Chef's Pencil.
It's about more than just being in the right place
While Michelin ranks restaurants in cities all around the world, the lack of full American coverage is just one notable gap among several. This (not poor-quality dining) is likely one of the real reasons no Canadian restaurants have Michelin Stars. Not all countries are eligible.
Of course, earning this honor requires a lot more than just being located in the right city, state, or country, anyway. Michelin Guides' international director, Gwendal Poullennec, told Mashed in 2021 that what it really takes to earn a Michelin Star can be split into five criteria: "the quality of the products, harmony of flavors, mastery of the techniques and flavors, personality of the chef in [their] cuisine, and consistency between visits."
And just like a restaurant can earn stars, it can also have them taken away by allowing the quality of its dining experience to slip (like these 14 famous restaurants that lost their Michelin Stars). Several American eateries have unfortunately suffered this fate, including California's Spago, which lost two stars in 2019, and Baume, which lost two stars in 2021. For now, there's not much restaurant owners in most American states can do other than wait and hope Michelin expands its ranking area.