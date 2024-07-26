Only Restaurants In Certain States Can Earn Michelin Stars

For fine-dining restaurants, there's no higher honor than earning a coveted Michelin Star. It's a sign that the internationally-recognized organization of similar name views the eatery as one of the world's best; however, some of the U.S.'s top restaurants may not make the cut — and this has nothing to do with the quality of the dining experience. The reality is that establishments in only a handful of American states are even eligible for this prized achievement.

Although a Michelin Star has become one of the industry's highest awards, many American foodies don't know they would've had to leave the country to dine at a starred restaurant just a couple of decades ago. Michelin didn't even start evaluating restaurants in the U.S. until 2005, and even then, it initially only focused on high-end spots in New York City.

Today, the company has expanded to provide ratings in a longer (but by no means comprehensive) list of bustling American cities and states. In addition to New York, these states include California, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Colorado, and Florida. While not a state, Washington, D.C., also has more than two dozen Michelin-Starred restaurants, giving the nation's capital the third-highest number per capita worldwide, according to Chef's Pencil.