Boo! That's Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins Being Released Shockingly Early

Knock, knock! Who's there? Probably not a trick-or-treater, considering it's still the middle of the summer. On the extremely off chance that a costumed youngster does come a-knockin' at your door hoping to score some treats before October 31, however, Hershey's is doing its part to help you prepare by releasing one of its most iconic Halloween treats earlier than ever.

According to information shared with Mashed, the beloved chocolate brand is kicking off this year's spooky season on July 23, when it will drop the first batch of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins on its website, shop.hersheys.com. For those keeping track, that's nearly a month earlier than when shoppers started spotting 60-count bags of the treat at Costco last year.

The gourd-shaped version of the choco-peanut butter treats (which 31% of people deemed the best candy to receive on Halloween in a Mashed poll) will be offered exclusively in 32-ounce bags for $24.99, and they'll only be available while supplies last. Wearing a costume isn't required while making your online purchase; however, given that Hershey's is starting the Halloween festivities early this year, you're more than welcome to throw on your favorite spooky look as you add a bag of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins to your virtual cart.