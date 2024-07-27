The Relatable Reason Somebody Opened The 'World's Smallest Restaurant'

We're willing to bet just about everyone has had the experience of showing up to a restaurant and barely being able to get through the door, thanks to the queue of people stretching out onto the sidewalk. The frustration of hearing the host or hostess tell you it's going to be a two-hour wait (although, in truth, wait times are often shorter than they say). And, often, when you finally get squeezed in, it's at a table that's in an awful spot, essentially ruining the dining experience.

These are the kinds of experiences that led a food entrepreneur to open, alongside two other collaborators, the "world's smallest restaurant." As the individual, who goes by the pseudonym "Mr. Remo" explained to CNN, "Every time my son and I went out for dinner, we were always given the small table close to the bathroom or the kitchen, with all the nasty smells ... because there were only two of us." So, he vowed to create a much more satisfying dining experience for anyone coming to his dining establishment, Solo Per Due.

At Solo Per Due, you're always guaranteed to get the best table because, well, there's only one table. The restaurant accepts two guests per meal so they're able to dedicate all their attention to crafting the best possible experience for them. There's also no waiting in line — since they serve just one table at a time, they open whenever you've scheduled your dining experience, illuminating the garden to greet you with fanfare.