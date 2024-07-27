The Relatable Reason Somebody Opened The 'World's Smallest Restaurant'
We're willing to bet just about everyone has had the experience of showing up to a restaurant and barely being able to get through the door, thanks to the queue of people stretching out onto the sidewalk. The frustration of hearing the host or hostess tell you it's going to be a two-hour wait (although, in truth, wait times are often shorter than they say). And, often, when you finally get squeezed in, it's at a table that's in an awful spot, essentially ruining the dining experience.
These are the kinds of experiences that led a food entrepreneur to open, alongside two other collaborators, the "world's smallest restaurant." As the individual, who goes by the pseudonym "Mr. Remo" explained to CNN, "Every time my son and I went out for dinner, we were always given the small table close to the bathroom or the kitchen, with all the nasty smells ... because there were only two of us." So, he vowed to create a much more satisfying dining experience for anyone coming to his dining establishment, Solo Per Due.
At Solo Per Due, you're always guaranteed to get the best table because, well, there's only one table. The restaurant accepts two guests per meal so they're able to dedicate all their attention to crafting the best possible experience for them. There's also no waiting in line — since they serve just one table at a time, they open whenever you've scheduled your dining experience, illuminating the garden to greet you with fanfare.
The quirks of Solo Per Due
Located in Vacone, Italy, a small town in the hills north of Rome, the tiny treasure features a gorgeous garden with multiple species of palm trees and a view of an olive grove and vineyard. Indecisive diners may be thrilled to hear that at Solo Per Due, they have what is essentially a chef's tasting menu — dinner for two is €500, with potential additional charges for wine and Champagne. You eat what the chef decides to prepare based on whatever's fresh and in season (which is one of the key Italian restaurant secrets to use at home). The only guarantee is that you'll be enjoying great Italian cuisine.
Though they do bill themselves as "the smallest restaurant in the world," that's not truly how they categorize themselves. As the mysterious "Mr. Remo" told CNN, "This is not a restaurant — we offer a unique, intimate experience which is at the core of our decades-long reputation." And indeed, everything they do is designed to provide just that. For example, to avoid being disturbed at the wrong moment by the waiter (another common restaurant experience for many diners), the waiter at Solo Per Due only stops by your table when summoned by a bell. The restaurant will also do everything from organizing a chauffeur service from the airport or your Roman hotel to queueing up a fireworks display for those looking to craft a truly one-of-a-kind experience for two.