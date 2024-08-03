Aldi Checkout Etiquette: What You Should And Shouldn't Do

It may have been a while since you've had to check your pockets for change, as a lot of people use a card or even their phones to pay for everything. Well, Aldi shoppers know you need at least one quarter when going grocery shopping, and it's not for a claw machine. Aldi goers will need to rent their cart for a quarter, which is a major divergence from other popular grocery stores. Don't worry, though, you'll get your 25 cents back at the end of your shopping trip!

What might sound like an inconvenience is actually a fun part of the Aldi quirk, and this refundable 25 cents keeps grocery costs low. Aldi employs a skeleton staff, which means it pays the exact amount of people it takes to run its stores. By requiring shoppers to insert a quarter into their cart to use it, and return their cart to get their money back, Aldi has eliminated the need for employees to collect carts. This also ensures that the parking lot is not littered with unreturned carts.

One important thing to note is that you won't want to break out your lucky or special quarter for your Aldi trip. You likely will not walk away with the same quarter you offered up. We'll talk about this more later, along with how the carts play a big role in Aldi's unique check out model.