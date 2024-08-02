Fast Food Menu Items That Might Not Be Around Much Longer
From Burger King's Whopperito to Wendy's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, there's no pain quite like a restaurant dooming your favorite dish to discontinuation. While new offerings are introduced at fast food restaurants all the time, we've lost more than our fair share of favorites to make way for these new menu items over the years. Some (like McDonald's legendary McRib) have made limited-time appearances since, but there's never any guarantee that something will ever return once culled — no matter how many petitions you sign.
The sad reality is that, most of the time, it's because something just isn't popular. They say never "yuck" another person's "yum," but sometimes there are too many people in the former category to rationalize keeping an unpopular item on the menu. Occasionally, even foods with a dedicated fanbase are scrapped because it costs a restaurant too much money and labor to justify.
Whatever the reason, menu items are rarely axed out of the blue. There are typically plenty of warning signs that a dish is heading for the chopping block — and we're sorry to say that we've noticed these signs for multiple menu items recently. If you're a fan of any of the items listed below, you may want to place your last order while you still can.
Papa Bowls (Papa Johns)
In theory, Papa Bowls are delicious. They're everything you typically find stacked atop of a pizza — except instead of a dough base, these toppings are piled into a plastic bowl for you to chow down on carbohydrate-free. However, the sad reality is that these bowls (which were first introduced in 2022) just don't hit the same as an actual Papa Johns pizza. Reviews have been consistently negative since day one.
As per Papa Johns employees, their unpopularity is pretty evident in the sales numbers. Multiple workers allege that their store only sells a handful of Papa Bowls per week, with one even claiming that "we sell maybe 5 a month." While they're apparently a semi-popular choice among those cutting down on carbs or gluten (but not the strictly gluten-free, as its Italian Seasoning contains gluten), customers are apparently also turned off after realizing the bowls don't contain pasta, like similar menu items from Domino's and Pizza Hut.
With all that in mind, it seems like Papa Bowls should have met their fate a long time ago. Indeed, employees have also questioned how Papa Bowls are still clinging on to a permanent menu slot. A running theory is that Papa Johns is still trying to work through the bowls and sleeves ordered in bulk for the bowls. Whatever the reason, we wouldn't be shocked if these are culled from the pizzeria's lineup soon.
Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (Taco Bell)
To whoever sat in a Taco Bell boardroom and was brave enough to say "imagine a Cheez-It, but 16 times bigger," we salute you. The Mexican-inspired fast food chain went nationwide with its Cheez-It collaboration in May 2024 after its initial test run of the Big Cheez-It Tostada and Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme received much praise.
While the Tostada combines seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream on giant Cheez-It, the Crunchwrap Supreme does the same, except it's wrapped in a tortilla and uses nacho cheese. A supersized version of any food is always going to sound like a novelty, but hopes were high considering the fact that Taco Bell is delicious, Cheez-Its are delicious, and merging the two should, logically, also be delicious.
Sadly, Taco Bell's Cheez-It collaboration seems to be more of a spectacle than anything of substance. Reviews have been negative — especially for the Crunchwrap Supreme — with The Takeout claiming that "the poor Cheez-It inside never stood a chance when pressed together with all those other ingredients, which contain a significant amount of moisture." Reddit users share a similar sentiment, noting that the flavors just don't work well together. "I really can't describe how awful it is," said one user. "I'm shocked it made it past testing." With reactions like that, it's hard to imagine this graduating from a fleeting summer novelty to a full-time menu item.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap (Wendy's)
Wendy's already dealt one blow to the grilled chicken community when it decided to axe the Grilled Chicken Sandwich (RIP) in April 2023. Its replacement, the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap, was never going to be welcomed with loving arms for that very reason. However, it doesn't help that the wrap — which contains "juicy, herb-marinated grilled chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese and crispy romaine," topped with ranch dressing (via Wendy's) – is just generally not very good.
A significant portion of Wendy's regulars agree that the chicken (which is apparently pre-diced for the wrap) is inferior in quality, with some comparing it to plastic. The general consensus is, as one Reddit user put it, that "the chicken is basically the pre cooked stuff you can get from the store with the fake grill marks. It was not really good at all."
While it does have its fans, the fact that Wendy's employees claim it's still heavily promoted in stores (despite launching well over a year ago) is not exactly indicative of a product that's naturally flying off the shelves. With the Grilled Chicken Sandwich allegedly axed for poor sales, it only seems like a matter of time until its even more unpopular successor follows suit.
New York-Style Pizza (Domino's)
Some people visit New York for the architecture, shopping, or museums. Others (by which we mean us) are there for the pizza. In April 2024, Domino's decided to save non-native-New Yorkers the journey by introducing its New York Style Pizza with oversized slices, a thin, foldable crust, and copious amounts of gooey cheese. Or, at least, in theory. The chain was soon slammed for selling pizza that was New York in name, but not in nature, with the lack of a chewy crust and too much sauce among the many critiques thrown its way.
To Domino's credit, we don't think the New York Style Pizza is terrible. The texture is nearly there, even if the odd batch comes out a bit too soggy. However, those who feel strongly about the authenticity of New York pizza have slammed the attempt. "It tastes like it's Domino's, said one Reddit user. "There is nothing New York about it." Some have pointed to Domino's reliance on oil as a reason why it'll never compare to actual New York pizza. As one customer put it, "A good NY pizzeria achieves a perfect cook without using nearly as much."
Despite hoping its launch would lure in new customers, Domino's failed to meet expectations in the second-quarter of 2024. Combined with public sentiment that ranges from "meh" to "this is an affront to all things New York," we wouldn't be surprised if the New York Style Pizza is one day quietly discontinued.
Pintos N Cheese (Taco Bell)
Pintos N Cheese has been a mainstay on the Taco Bell menu for decades, but we're getting a little bit worried about its safety lately. Simple yet delicious, it's a straightforward combo of refried beans, red sauce, and a three-cheese blend that makes for a hearty, protein-packed snack or side dish — or, as Taco Bell suggests, "a crucial part of the soft food diet" after undergoing dental work. Niche, but true.
But according to Taco Bell employees, not everyone appreciates the glory of the Pintos N Cheese. TikToker Caleb Lennon, who's racked up millions of views with his behind the scenes videos in the Taco Bell kitchen, revealed that it's the "absolutely least ordered item at my Taco Bell" and that "most of us at Taco Bell just forget it exists until a customer orders it, like we'll have a week straight where no-one gets this item, maybe two weeks."
While Taco Bell has never outright cut the Pintos N Cheese, several employees and customers have reported that it has quietly been removed, reintroduced, then removed again from their local restaurant's menu in the past. Some have even claimed that they believe it is a regional item, meaning it's not required on every menu nationwide. For now, it definitely still exists at most locations — but don't be too shocked if that changes in the future.
Impossible Whopper (Burger King)
The great meat-free burger boom has definitely come to an end. The likes of Carl's Jr., Del Taco, and McDonald's have all introduced, then axed, plant-based burgers in the past few years, with the latter failing to progress past its pilot program after its McPlant failed to spark interest in its test markets of San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth. Today, Burger King is of the few fast food chains still boasting a meat-free option on the menu. It also happened to be one of the first to go down that route, introducing its Impossible Whopper in 2019.
It uses a primarily soy-based patty from Impossible Foods and flame grills it like any other Whopper, as well as combining it with the typical toppings of tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo. The Impossible Whopper has proven a hit with the plant-based demographic, with some claiming that it tastes so good, they panicked thinking they were eating actual meat. But is Burger King quietly preparing to scrub the Impossible Whopper from its menu? We'll be honest, the signs don't look good. Not only has Burger King confirmed plans to cool its focus on plant-based menu items, but employees have said that the Impossible Whopper is rarely ordered, with one claiming to only make about six per day and throwing away three when they dry out. They're also allegedly a nuisance to make, as they are cooked to order and don't exactly smell amazing during the grilling process.
Red Beans & Rice (Popeyes)
Fried chicken may be the main attraction at Popeyes, but every loyal customer knows that the sides deserve just as much attention. This section of the menu is stuffed with comfort-food classics, ranging from Homestyle Mac & Cheese to Red Beans & Rice. However, some are decidedly more popular than others, with the latter often placing towards the bottom (if not dead last) in rankings of Popeyes dishes.
Despite being a classic in Creole cuisine, Popeyes has axed the Red Beans & Rice in the past. In early 2024, the fast food chain (whose full name is technically Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen) scrubbed the side from its Canadian menu, leaving customers in the U.S. fearful that their locations were next up on the chopping block. It also got rid of a very similar menu item, the Cajun Rice, alongside the Green Beans back in 2021, suggesting there's already some strong anti-rice sentiment up at Popeyes HQ.
There's a myriad of reasons why we're rooting for Popeyes to keep the Red Beans & Rice. The restaurant is already lacking vegetarian options, making this side a favorite in non-meat-eating circles. It's also one of the healthier items on a menu otherwise nearly exclusively composed of sodium and carbs, containing 6 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein. We're hoping for the best (but mentally preparing ourselves for the worst).
The entire breakfast menu (Subway)
When was the last time you dropped by Subway for breakfast? If the answer is "never," you're not alone. The sandwich chain introduced its breakfast menu back in April 2010, but it's notoriously struggled to drum up early morning attendance. Eight years later, the chain semi-abandoned its foray into the breakfast market, dropping the requirement for all stores to be open by 7 a.m. and allowing each location to opt out of serving breakfast altogether. This followed research from Field Agent that found that 43% of Subway customers didn't visit for breakfast, and 19% didn't even know it was an option.
As of 2024, a significant number of Subway stores do still offer egg-based breakfast sandwiches and wraps. The menu consists of Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese, Steak, Egg & Cheese, and just straight-up Egg & Cheese, all of which can be ordered in a flatbread or a wrap. However, the tide hasn't really turned on their popularity. Subway's breakfast menu has made headlines for serving eggs with a concerning high number of ingredients, while customers have generally slated the quality of the food. While the breakfast menu has done an impressive job of clinging onto life so far, it wouldn't be totally out of the blue if Subway did decide to pull the plug.
Frappes (McDonald's)
In the late 2000s, McDonald's made a rather transparent move to compete with the behemoth success that is the Starbucks Frappuccino. Its newly launched McCafé menu received a new addition named the Frappé – a creamy, sweet iced drink with the slightest hint of coffee. Today you can find two Frappés on the main McDonald's menu (caramel and mocha).
However, it's not always easy getting your hands on a Frappé. Some countries, such as Sweden, have already axed them from their McCafé menus. Meanwhile, some customers in the U.S. have complained about not being able to secure a Frappé at their local store, while others have noted that their go-to location only sells them during the summer months.
Other changes that ring alarm bells for us about the fate of Frappés is the elimination of a significant chunk of the McCafé menu in 2023, as well as the decision to reportedly phase out several Frappé syrup flavors. While we hope that Frappés are popular enough to avoid meeting total decimation, we're going to keep a weary eye on this one.
Mushroom Chicken (Panda Express)
Panda Express is famous worldwide for its Americanized take on classic Chinese cuisine. The most iconic offering is, by a distance, its delicious Orange Chicken, but several other dishes — such as the Honey Sesame Chicken Breast and Beijing Beef — have also become firm favorites with Panda Express customers. One dish that allegedly lacks a fervent fanbase is the Mushroom Chicken. Often considered one of the healthier offerings from Panda Express, this combines chicken and mushrooms (duh) with zucchini and sauce to deliver 12 grams of protein and 170 calories per serving.
But is anybody really ordering Panda Express for a healthy treat? As per Panda Express employees, the Mushroom Chicken is rarely ordered. As a result, it has to be made fresh. As one chef explained on Reddit, "Nobody orders it, so FOH always calls it when a guest is waiting, which is a pain. Our wok flame is super weak, so it takes forever for the chicken to cook. In the meantime the 45 year old Karen who ordered it is giving you the stink eye because they have to wait 5 minutes."
While Panda Express has made no official comment on discontinuing the Mushroom Chicken (at least, not yet), some restaurants apparently already don't offer it for delivery. Indeed, we experimented on the website, and were only given the option of Mushroom Chicken for three of the five locations we tried. Mushroom Chicken lovers, prepare yourselves — the end may be nigh.