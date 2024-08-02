Fast Food Menu Items That Might Not Be Around Much Longer

From Burger King's Whopperito to Wendy's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, there's no pain quite like a restaurant dooming your favorite dish to discontinuation. While new offerings are introduced at fast food restaurants all the time, we've lost more than our fair share of favorites to make way for these new menu items over the years. Some (like McDonald's legendary McRib) have made limited-time appearances since, but there's never any guarantee that something will ever return once culled — no matter how many petitions you sign.

The sad reality is that, most of the time, it's because something just isn't popular. They say never "yuck" another person's "yum," but sometimes there are too many people in the former category to rationalize keeping an unpopular item on the menu. Occasionally, even foods with a dedicated fanbase are scrapped because it costs a restaurant too much money and labor to justify.

Whatever the reason, menu items are rarely axed out of the blue. There are typically plenty of warning signs that a dish is heading for the chopping block — and we're sorry to say that we've noticed these signs for multiple menu items recently. If you're a fan of any of the items listed below, you may want to place your last order while you still can.