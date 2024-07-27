We Can Thank Paul Hollywood's Dad For Inspiring His Baking Career

People can't live on bread alone, but it sure helped Paul Hollywood make a heck of a living. Half a decade before the world knew him as a "Great British Bake Off" judge, his 2005 book, "100 Great Breads," sold like gangbusters and propelled him to greater prominence as an expert on the topic. In 2008, Hollywood famously baked Britain's priciest loaf. Made with sourdough, Roquefort, and almonds, it cost £15 at the time (that amounts to roughly £24 — about $30 — in today's money). Even his first solo TV series was called "Bread." This food looms so large in his career that you might wonder why we aren't telling you to go thank a fresh loaf instead of his father. You see, that's the thing: Making bread with his dad, who worked as a baker, was how it all began.

Writing for The Telegraph, Hollywood recalled a fateful Saturday afternoon when he was just 8 years old. He saw his father, John, with dough balls rising by a fire. Engulfed by curiosity, young Paul started asking questions. He and John ended up baking and breaking bread together.

"I still say it was the best bread I've ever eaten," Paul wrote. "If there was a starting point for me, that was it." Of course, the story doesn't end there. He would later work for his father, learning the tricks of the baking trade.