For The Best Green Tea, Set A Timer
Just like in life, timing is everything when it comes to tea. This is particularly true when dealing with the lighter, gentler flavors of green teas compared to more robust black teas. Still, there's no hard-and-fast rule about how long you should steep your green tea. Instead, tea lovers should take the time (literally) to investigate the ideal steeping length for their favorite brew.
Generally, most green teas should steep for between one and three minutes. Though it might sound like a short span, a lot can happen to the flavor of your tea in that time. To find the perfect steeping time, taste your tea after the first minute to check how the taste has developed. If it needs more time, repeat your taste test every 30 seconds until it's ready to drink.
Fortunately, you should only have to do this a few times to zero in on the precise steeping time that brings out the best aspects of your tea. However, there are many different types of green tea, meaning you should repeat this process each time you switch styles or brands.
Avoid the boil for easy tasting
Traditional tea drinkers may wonder how it's possible to taste tea after just a minute of steeping without burning your mouth. This can be done because, unlike with black tea, you should never boil water before brewing green tea. Green tea leaves are fragile, and fully boiled water can scorch them, ruining their flavor profile. Use water that's between 160 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit, which will cool sufficiently to carefully sip even after a single minute of steeping time.
Though many people opt for the convenient timer in their smartphone, others believe that you should always use an actual timer when cooking. A dedicated device helps keep your phone's screen clean and is also easy to quickly peek at while doing other meal prep tasks.
In the end, there's no "right" answer when it comes to steeping time. It's a personal decision based on the drinker's desired flavor profile and the characteristics of the tea they're drinking. Still, keeping a timer handy and these guidelines in mind is an easy way to ensure you're making the most of your next cup.