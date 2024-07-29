Bounty Candy Vs Mounds: What's The Difference?

Like peanut butter and chocolate and caramel and chocolate, coconut and chocolate is an iconic candy bar combo. Even though the pairing may be a little more divisive, Almond Joy, Mounds, and Bounty bars have their dedicated fans. Mounds and Bounty are undeniably similar, with their pasty coconut filling and chocolate coating. The biggest difference is that Mounds is an American candy and Bounty is from the U.K.

Although less popular than its milk-chocolate-and-almond counterpart, Almond Joy, Mounds is readily available in the U.S. However, Bounty is an international product and is relatively harder to find in the States. You can buy Bounty bars online at Walmart (through distributor Parthenon Foods) or on Amazon. Just don't expect to see Bounty bars in person at your local grocery store.

Bounty and Mounds share similar ingredients such as sugar, coconut, cocoa, cocoa butter, milk fat, emulsifiers, and glucose syrup. These simple candy bars can be recreated with our homemade Mounds recipe (which could easily double as a copycat Bounty recipe) that only requires coconut, condensed milk, and chocolate.