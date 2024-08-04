The Most Unhealthy Things You Can Eat At LongHorn Steakhouse

It's one of the most celebrated steakhouse chains in America, and chances are, you've seen its signature steer head logo peeking out as you've driven by one of its over 500 locations across the United States. We're talking about the LongHorn Steakhouse franchise, of course, which has been sizzling meat for hungry patrons since the early 1980s when its very first location opened its doors in Atlanta, Georgia. Decades later, it ranks among some of the most popular steakhouse corporations — and taking a look at the menu, it isn't hard to see why.

Richly marbled entrées, savory appetizers, sweet finishers, and more make up the mouth watering list of meal options offered up at LongHorn. But the truth is, many of these comfort-style foods come at a price... and we're not just talking about dollars and cents. A select few of LongHorn's dishes in particular leave a lot wanting in the way of nutrition, and thus while your taste buds might be happy to sample them, your waistline, gut, or heart may not. Before you sit down for your next steak dinner, take a look at some of the most unhealthy things you can order from LongHorn Steakhouse.