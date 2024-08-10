Creamy Loaded Baked Potato Salad Recipe

If you need to adapt this dish to cater to different dietary needs, that's no problem. To make the dish vegetarian, the only ingredient you'll need to replace is the bacon. Of course, you could simply omit this, but there are also vegetarian "fake bacon" strips available in many grocery stores, which could be fried, chopped, and mixed into the potato salad in the same way. You could even try making your own bacon out of carrots if you want to get super creative. Alternatively, try crumbling up some firm tofu and frying it in a little soy sauce to inject plenty of umami flavor and scattering this over the potatoes.

To make this potato salad vegan-friendly, you shouldn't have too much trouble swapping out the other ingredients for plant-based versions. When it comes to the mayonnaise, you should find that vegan mayonnaise is readily available in most large grocery stores. Again, for the yogurt, opt for a dairy-free variety, such as one made with coconut, almond, or soy milk. Vegan cheese is another popular store-bought ingredient, that often comes pre-shredded for ease of use, too. You could also try mixing a few tablespoons of nutritional yeast through the dressing for extra nutty, cheesy flavor.