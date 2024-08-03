Why The Century-Old Grasshopper Cocktail Is Considered A Disco Drink

The origins of the grasshopper cocktail date back to sometime around the 1920s, either right before or during Prohibition. By most accounts, this creamy, frothy green treat was invented by Philibert Guichet Jr., a New Orleans bar owner, and reportedly came in second in a New York cocktail contest. But why would such an ancient cocktail be associated with the disco era of the 1970s?

If you've come across the term "disco drink," you've probably heard it used to describe cocktails like the Harvey Wallbanger, the Pink Lady, and the Piña Colada. Even if these drinks weren't all created in the disco era, their widespread popularity in the flashy, over-the-top 1970s and '80s is why they have the nickname today. The grasshopper also became one of the favorite drinks of that time with its sweetness and bright green hue. A classic grasshopper cocktail recipe consists of heavy cream, crème de menthe, and crème de cacao shaken with ice until frothy and strained into a chilled glass. It's like a creamy, boozy, melted scoop of mint chocolate ice cream. In an era when nightcaps could stand in for dessert, the grasshopper naturally found its place once again.