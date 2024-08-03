Why The Century-Old Grasshopper Cocktail Is Considered A Disco Drink
The origins of the grasshopper cocktail date back to sometime around the 1920s, either right before or during Prohibition. By most accounts, this creamy, frothy green treat was invented by Philibert Guichet Jr., a New Orleans bar owner, and reportedly came in second in a New York cocktail contest. But why would such an ancient cocktail be associated with the disco era of the 1970s?
If you've come across the term "disco drink," you've probably heard it used to describe cocktails like the Harvey Wallbanger, the Pink Lady, and the Piña Colada. Even if these drinks weren't all created in the disco era, their widespread popularity in the flashy, over-the-top 1970s and '80s is why they have the nickname today. The grasshopper also became one of the favorite drinks of that time with its sweetness and bright green hue. A classic grasshopper cocktail recipe consists of heavy cream, crème de menthe, and crème de cacao shaken with ice until frothy and strained into a chilled glass. It's like a creamy, boozy, melted scoop of mint chocolate ice cream. In an era when nightcaps could stand in for dessert, the grasshopper naturally found its place once again.
The comeback of the grasshopper cocktail
While the grasshopper cocktail first started gaining popularity in the South during the 1950s (a few decades after Philibert Guichet Jr. first created it), it started popping up again in the 1970s when sweet cocktails in a variety of different colors became all the rage. But in more recent memory, the grasshopper has gained traction yet again, with one California distillery telling The New York Times in 2022 that it's seen a 40% boost in sales of crème de menthe since the start of the pandemic. But the grasshoppers that grace today's menus aren't the same as your grandma's Studio 54 drink order.
Modern-day takes are playing around with the classic grasshopper by adding different ingredients like fernet, peppermint schnapps, vodka (for a "flying grasshopper"), ice cream, and more. Many other disco drinks are making new impressions in bars these days, like the Midori Sour, The White Russian, and The Godfather (named, of course, after the 1972 film). But the grasshopper should be on the top of your list if you're ever looking for a green St. Patty's Day cocktail. It's also a game-changer for the holiday season, when a green-and-red color scheme reigns supreme. Despite its century-old history, the grasshopper is still well-loved thanks to its unique flavor and its nostalgic links to both the sophisticated lounges of the early 20th century and the vibrant, carefree days of disco.