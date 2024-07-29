How Celebrity Chefs Take Roasted Vegetables To The Next Level

We've learned how broiling and boiling can enhance the texture of roasted vegetables, but what about pan-searing? This is a technique that Thomas Keller, chef and recipient of an impressive three Michelin star ratings, uses in his popular roasted zucchini recipe.

Keller's method for cooking zucchini has become a staple for many after it went viral on social media, praised for the incredibly tender texture it gives this humble vegetable. The first step in achieving roasted zucchini perfection is halving the zucchinis by making a cut lengthways down the middle of each one. Next, take a sharp knife and score the zucchinis in a criss-cross pattern, and rub the scored sides of the vegetables with salt. This will help to draw out excess moisture, so don't skip this step unless you want mushy zucchini!

Once you've left the salt to do its thing for 15 minutes, pat the zucchinis dry. Now, it's time to do the all-important pre-roast searing. Heat some oil in an ovenproof skillet and add the zucchinis in, with the scored sides facing down. Let them cook until nicely browned, which should take about five minutes. After this, you can transfer them to the oven for about 20 minutes. The result should be wonderfully tender, melt-in-your-mouth zucchinis, with the perfect amount of browning on the outside. Keller also likes to brush a miso-maple glaze over the zucchinis after roasting, for an extra burst of umami-flavor and sweetness.