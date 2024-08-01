8 Fast-Food Restaurants That Still Cook Burgers On A Grill

Is there anything quite as delicious as a chargrilled burger cooked expertly over an open flame? While burgers cooked on a flat-top grill may be equally delicious in a different way, there is something special about the smoky flavor that comes from a grilled burger. When you cook burgers over an open flame, you create a crust that seals in all that juicy goodness, resulting in a one-of-a-kind taste.

In the interest of making a large number of burger patties to serve fast-food customers, quick service restaurants that still grill burgers often use kitchen equipment such as conveyor belts to grill multiple patties at the same time. These conveyors send the burgers along a belt over an open flame, grilling them perfectly with sear marks on both sides. However, it's becoming more and more rare to find charbroiled burgers in a fast-food setting.

Burger King is the largest burger chain still offering charbroiled burgers, but it's not the only one out there. We've searched the nation and discovered eight fast-food restaurants where you can still get a burger cooked on a grill. Read on for where to go the next time you get a craving for a grilled burger.