Here's Why Portillo's Italian Beef Sandwich Is One Of The Best Around

Unless you live in Chicagoland, it can be a rare experience to sink your teeth into an Italian beef sandwich. I was first introduced to the Windy City staple more than a decade ago when a visit to my now-husband's hometown included a required stop at Portillo's. My first order at the fast-casual restaurant chain was an Italian beef sandwich, a bit of extra gravy, and sweet and hot giardiniera. I had no notes.

Portillo's began as a hot dog stand in the 1960s, with a four-item menu: Chicago-style hot dogs, tamales, fries, and soda (or pop, for true Chicagoans). When the original owner Dick Portillo expanded the menu in the 1970s, Italian beef sandwiches hit the menu — and stayed there.

There's debate about which Chicago beef purveyor first started slinging these savory, jus-laden sandwiches, but legend agrees that the sandwich has its roots in Italian-American weddings in the early 1900s, when families tried to feed their guest lists as economically as possible. Tough cuts of beef, roasted and then sliced thin onto sandwiches and slathered in the beef's "gravy," or juices from the roasting process, became a delicious way to do that.

Since then, the number of Italian beef shops across Chicagoland have exploded. And while some might claim to have done it longer, or in a more niche way, none have brought Italian beef to the masses quite like Portillo's. Here's why the restaurant's Italian beef is one of the best around.