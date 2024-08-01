Guy Fieri's Favorite Drink Is An Italian Digestive Liqueur
Guy Fieri has his name attached to a winery, a tequila brand, and a line of spiked fruit punch, but if you were to ask him about his favorite boozy beverage, an entirely different drink would be in his cup. Well, scratch that. In reality, there could be just about any type of alcohol in his cup, as the Food Network star admitted in an interview with The Daily Beast that his favorite drink is ultimately "one that somebody is buying for me." However, should he have his say in the matter, Fieri revealed that Fernet-Branca is his drink of choice.
The 179-year-old brand is arguably the most famous type of Fernet, an Italian bitter (or amaro) made using an aromatic blend of herbs and spices that most commonly includes bitter orange, cardamom, and rhubarb root. The liqueur has an ABV of up to 45% and has long been thought to have medicinal properties that, among other things, can aid in digestion. That helps make it a popular after-dinner drink, otherwise known as a digestivo.
Made with a secret recipe containing 27 botanicals, this brand of Fernet has a medicinal flavor reminiscent of black licorice, which Fieri also likes. However, if you're one of the many people who hate the taste of black licorice, there is also a minty version called Brancamenta – though don't expect the Mayor of Flavortown to imbibe with you. "I can't stand the Brancamenta," he said.
Fieri's favorite spirit has a special meaning for bartenders
If you overhear someone ordering Fernet-Branca at a bar, it could mean one of two things: Either Guy Fieri has just walked in (and we're totally not jealous if that's the case) or another bartender has. Within the bartending world, a shot of Fernet — whether it's Fernet-Branca or another brand — is known as the "bartender's handshake." It's a way of letting the bartender on duty know that they're among others in the profession.
Fieri's appreciation for the Italian liqueur didn't begin in the bartending industry. As he explained to The Daily Beast, he first encountered Fernet-Branca more than two decades ago while visiting Italy during his college years. Now, the chef always keeps a bottle on hand in his freezer, though he doesn't mind drinking it warm, either.
Both temperatures are acceptable for consuming Fernet-Branca, which is typically served straight-up as a shot or over ice. However, it can also be incorporated into cocktails and mixed drinks. In Argentina, for example, where 75% of the world's Fernet is consumed, the digestivo is often combined with Coca-Cola in a beverage known as a fernet con coca or fernando.