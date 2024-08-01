Guy Fieri's Favorite Drink Is An Italian Digestive Liqueur

Guy Fieri has his name attached to a winery, a tequila brand, and a line of spiked fruit punch, but if you were to ask him about his favorite boozy beverage, an entirely different drink would be in his cup. Well, scratch that. In reality, there could be just about any type of alcohol in his cup, as the Food Network star admitted in an interview with The Daily Beast that his favorite drink is ultimately "one that somebody is buying for me." However, should he have his say in the matter, Fieri revealed that Fernet-Branca is his drink of choice.

The 179-year-old brand is arguably the most famous type of Fernet, an Italian bitter (or amaro) made using an aromatic blend of herbs and spices that most commonly includes bitter orange, cardamom, and rhubarb root. The liqueur has an ABV of up to 45% and has long been thought to have medicinal properties that, among other things, can aid in digestion. That helps make it a popular after-dinner drink, otherwise known as a digestivo.

Made with a secret recipe containing 27 botanicals, this brand of Fernet has a medicinal flavor reminiscent of black licorice, which Fieri also likes. However, if you're one of the many people who hate the taste of black licorice, there is also a minty version called Brancamenta – though don't expect the Mayor of Flavortown to imbibe with you. "I can't stand the Brancamenta," he said.