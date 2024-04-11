Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch Variety Pack Review: We Tried It So You Don't Have To

Flavortown just got more spiked than Guy Fieri's hairdo. That's because Two Roads Brewing Company recently launched three new flavored malt beverages (FMBs) in collaboration with the Food Network star and Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri. These new beverages expand on the success of the original Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, which was first released in November 2023. We got to try the three new flavors compliments of Two Roads Brewing Company.

The recent additions include another hard punch, Tiki Town Tropical Punch, and two hard teas, Fidddy Fidddy and Tangerine-N-Tea. But before we tell you what we think of the taste and overall drinking experience, we'll run through everything we know about these new beverages. This includes when and where you can purchase them, how much they cost, and what's in them. Without further ado, let's hop on the next bus to Flavortown to learn more about these tantalizing new beverages.