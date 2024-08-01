The Biggest Food Recalls In Quaker Oats History

Quaker Oats' decision to pull certain granola-based products from store shelves across the country in December 2023 was, at least as of this writing, the biggest recall in the company's history. But unsurprisingly, it was far from the first time the brand had to recall a food item. For a company like Quaker Oats, with roots that date back well over a century to 1877 when its name was first trademarked on cereal, at least one food product recall may well have been an inevitability over the course of such a lengthy existence.

That said, more than just a few items have been recalled by Quaker Oats since food businesses in the U.S. started pulling products from shelves as part of official recalls that began in the 1970s. Food recalls generally fall under the oversight of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, unless they involve meat, poultry, or processed egg products (those recalls are handled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture).

The following is a list of some of the most impactful and widest-reaching Quaker Oats food product recalls in the history of the brand owned by Pepsico, from a cereal scare in the '90s to the one that started last year and expanded to encompass dozens of products. Naturally, some cases are more severe than others. Nevertheless, this list covers all of the biggest food recalls in the history of the Quaker Oats company, in reverse chronological order.